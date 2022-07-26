First lady Jill Biden’s press secretary has announced he’s resigning from the role.

Michael LaRosa confirmed the news of his departure from the Office of the First Lady of the United States in an email to The Hill on Tuesday, the outlet reported.

Biden praised him in a statement to CNN, which first reported the news.

“For nearly three years, from the campaign to the White House, Michael has brought an encyclopedic knowledge of politics and media to my team as my spokesperson and adviser,” she said.

“On a small team, loyalty and friendship are lifelong — we will miss Michael. However, we are excited for him to begin a new chapter in his career,” the first lady said.

LaRosa’s last day at the office will be Friday, The Hill reported.

He is moving on to work for Hamilton Place Strategies, a public affairs firm. CNN reported he will be its managing director in Washington.

“I am forever grateful to [the first lady] for taking a chance on me nearly three years ago, bringing me on this journey with her around the country, and the privilege of being a small part of the history that she and [the president] made,” LaRosa said in a series of tweets Tuesday.

“From long drives in minivans, jumping on and off planes, and ‘No Malarkey’ busses on the campaign to traveling to 10 countries, nearly 40 states, and over 75 cities in the first year and a half of the Biden-Harris Administration, I am now moving on to a new adventure,” La Rosa said.

I am forever grateful to @FLOTUS for taking a chance on me nearly three years ago, bringing me on this journey with her around the country and the world, and the privilege of being a small part of the history that she and @POTUS made. — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosa46) July 26, 2022

The @FLOTUS team has become and will remain my family and I am thankful for their constant mentoring, support, and friendship. — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosa46) July 26, 2022

A White House official told CNN that the hunt is on for La Rosa’s replacement, with candidates “currently being considered,” the outlet reported.

LaRosa’s departure comes as multiple White House communications staffers quit their roles in the Biden administration in recent months.

Earlier this month, the administration announced Kate Bedingfield would leave her post as White House communications director in late July after working for nearly three years for President Joe Biden and his 2020 campaign.

“Without Kate Bedingfield’s talent and tenacity, Donald Trump might still be in the White House, the Rescue Plan and the Infrastructure Law might still be unrealized goals, and Ketanji Brown Jackson might not be sitting on the Supreme Court,” White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said in a statement at the time.

“She has played a huge role in everything the President has achieved – from his second term as Vice President, through the campaign, and since coming to the White House,” Klain said.

A source told CNN that Bedingfield long considered leaving the Biden administration, only giving the official notice this month.

According to The Hill, Elizabeth Alexander, Jill Biden’s communications director, is thought to be a possible replacement for Bedingfield.

Alexander wished LaRosa the best on Tuesday, saying on Twitter, “It’s hard to imagine this journey without you, LaRo. We will all miss your wit, media instincts, and news perspective. I have appreciated your partnership and friendship more than you know!”

