Hollywood producer Chuck Lorre told Joe Rogan on Tuesday that societies which forsake God swap Him for tyranny.

“When civilizations or cultures took God out of the picture, they replaced it with a communist party, with a fascist dictator,” Lorre said on “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

“It’s the same idea: ‘Organize around me. It doesn’t matter if I’m right or not, organize around me.’ And people will. And if you take that away from them, they get angry.”







He compared shared belief to a tent pole that holds up the entire tent.

“It freaks them out,” he said. “Because it’s like the tent pole. That tent pole moves, the tent comes down and everything, you know, if you believe that this is the truth and someone says, ‘No, it’s not. It’s bulls***,’ everything else you believe is in fair play. Everything.”

Breitbart and Fox News both reported on the exchange.

Chuck Lorre Warns Godless Societies Risk Authoritarianism The Hollywood producer warned on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast this week that abandoning God can leave societies vulnerable to communism and fascism. Read: https://t.co/Jp7Deyg2Za https://t.co/pIMjhvQfEL — Real Truth Media (@RealTruth) October 15, 2026

Later in the conversation, Lorre said fame, adulation, and fancy cars are “not the real solution.”

“The real solution — I’m going to say it and then regret it — but the real solution is a spiritual solution. You have to find something beyond this world,” he said.

Rogan asked why he would regret it, and joked that it was because Lorre lives in Los Angeles.

Lorre said he did not want to be associated with “new age BS,” but that he knew no other way.

“And I do know that in my own life, seeking a spiritual solution — not finding it, but the act of seeking it — there’s some salvation in that,” he continued.

Rogan said there was nothing silly about it, and that the term “spirituality” had been co-opted by people considered “flaky.”

Lorre agreed that others had given the word a bad name.

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Lorre is the creator and executive producer behind “The Big Bang Theory,” “Two and a Half Men,” “Young Sheldon,” “Mom,” and earlier hits including “Roseanne” and “Dharma & Greg,” according to his IMDb page.

He has received multiple Emmy nominations and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He released a memoir, “Sitcom,” the same day as the appearance with Rogan.

Lorre wrote in the memoir that he had spent a decade in Scientology and at one point thought the church “could heal” his dying father.

After he and his then-wife left the organization, friends stopped speaking to them.

He wrote that the church usually pursues people who quit, “imploring and/or threatening them to return,” but only if they have money. “We were so broke, no one noticed we were gone,” the passage said, according to Variety.

“Big Bang Theory” creator Chuck Lorre says he spent 10 years in Scientology and once believed the church “could heal” his dying father. When Lorre and his then-wife left Scientology, their friends cut ties with them. But Lorre says the church never tried to bring them back because they were broke. “The church is known to chase members who leave, imploring and/or threatening them to return,” he writes in his new book “Sitcom: A Memoir.” “Turns out this is only true if the departing thetans have any money. We were so broke, no one noticed we were gone.” https://t.co/lHJdpQCIqv — Variety (@Variety) October 13, 2026



Last month, at a charity gala in Los Angeles, Lorre called First Lady Melania Trump a “Yugoslavian escort,” called President Donald Trump a “Russian asset,” and joked about the idea of the president having a heart attack.

The White House told him to “seek psychiatric help,” Breitbart reported.

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