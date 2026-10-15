Share
News
Chuck Lorre visits SiriusXM Studios to promote his book, "Sitcom: A Memoir," on Oct. 15, 2026, in New York City.
Chuck Lorre visits SiriusXM Studios to promote his book, "Sitcom: A Memoir," on Oct. 15, 2026, in New York City. (Gary Gershoff / Getty Images)

Hollywood Mega Producer Admits to Joe Rogan That Once Societies Abandon God, They Turn To Tyranny

 By Brooklynn Robinson  October 15, 2026 at 2:00pm
Share

Hollywood producer Chuck Lorre told Joe Rogan on Tuesday that societies which forsake God swap Him for tyranny.

“When civilizations or cultures took God out of the picture, they replaced it with a communist party, with a fascist dictator,” Lorre said on “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

“It’s the same idea: ‘Organize around me. It doesn’t matter if I’m right or not, organize around me.’ And people will. And if you take that away from them, they get angry.”



He compared shared belief to a tent pole that holds up the entire tent.

“It freaks them out,” he said. “Because it’s like the tent pole. That tent pole moves, the tent comes down and everything, you know, if you believe that this is the truth and someone says, ‘No, it’s not. It’s bulls***,’ everything else you believe is in fair play. Everything.”

Breitbart and Fox News both reported on the exchange.

Later in the conversation, Lorre said fame, adulation, and fancy cars are “not the real solution.”

“The real solution — I’m going to say it and then regret it — but the real solution is a spiritual solution. You have to find something beyond this world,” he said.

Rogan asked why he would regret it, and joked that it was because Lorre lives in Los Angeles.

Lorre said he did not want to be associated with “new age BS,” but that he knew no other way.

Related:
Oscar-Nominated Director Declares 'Hollywood Is Over' Amid Industry Shifts

“And I do know that in my own life, seeking a spiritual solution — not finding it, but the act of seeking it — there’s some salvation in that,” he continued.

Rogan said there was nothing silly about it, and that the term “spirituality” had been co-opted by people considered “flaky.”

Lorre agreed that others had given the word a bad name.

Do you agree that abandoning God leads to tyranny?

Lorre is the creator and executive producer behind “The Big Bang Theory,” “Two and a Half Men,” “Young Sheldon,” “Mom,” and earlier hits including “Roseanne” and “Dharma & Greg,” according to his IMDb page.

He has received multiple Emmy nominations and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He released a memoir, “Sitcom,” the same day as the appearance with Rogan.

Lorre wrote in the memoir that he had spent a decade in Scientology and at one point thought the church “could heal” his dying father.

After he and his then-wife left the organization, friends stopped speaking to them.

He wrote that the church usually pursues people who quit, “imploring and/or threatening them to return,” but only if they have money. “We were so broke, no one noticed we were gone,” the passage said, according to Variety.


Last month, at a charity gala in Los Angeles, Lorre called First Lady Melania Trump a “Yugoslavian escort,” called President Donald Trump a “Russian asset,” and joked about the idea of the president having a heart attack.

The White House told him to “seek psychiatric help,” Breitbart reported.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




Arizona Teen Goes Viral After He Gives an Elderly Man the Shoes Off His Own Feet
Hollywood Mega Producer Admits to Joe Rogan That Once Societies Abandon God, They Turn To Tyranny
MS NOW Reporter Offers Hilarious Apology After Fake Reporting: Kash Patel 'Did Not, in Fact, Land in Russia'
Dems Tap Bill Clinton to Speak in Desperate Bid to Win Florida Race for Governor
MS NOW Falsely Reports Kash Patel Is in Russia – Gets Brutally Fact-Checked Directly by the FBI
See more...
Share
Tags:
,

Conversation