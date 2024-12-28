Biden's Plan to Derail Trump Hits Hard Stop as Judge Steps In

A court order has stopped President Joe Biden from selling off the border wall.

The Daily Wire reported earlier this month that the Biden administration was hauling away sections of border wall to auction in these final critical weeks before President-elect Donald Trump officially takes office on Jan. 20.

Fox News reported Friday that a judge stopped that process for 30 days, effectively ending Biden’s attempt to “Trump Proof” the government before leaving office, at least with respect to the border.

The Daily Wire posted footage to X earlier this month showing materials being hauled away, with some segments of wall being auctioned for prices as low as $5. Fox indicates this isn’t recent as Biden began auctions in 2023.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton commented on the impact of the order, saying, “We have successfully blocked the Biden Administration from disposing of any further border wall materials before President Trump takes office.”

Paxton commented further, “This follows our major victory forcing Biden to build the wall, and we will hold his Administration accountable for illegally subverting our Nation’s border security until their very last day in power.”

In the realm of efforts at “Trump Proofing” the government, Paxton said Biden should be held accountable, “especially where their actions are clearly motivated by a desire to thwart President-elect Trump’s immigration agenda.”

Biden stopped border wall construction upon taking office in 2021 when 450 miles had been built under Trump.

Trump himself had stronger words for the stunt Biden was attempting.

“What they’re doing is really an act, it’s almost a criminal act,” he said.

Trump continued by mentioning how badly Biden’s efforts would impact taxpayers. “They know we’re going to use it and if we don’t have it, we’re going to have to rebuild it, and it’ll cost double what it cost years ago.”

This court order looks like it saved both Trump and the taxpayer just in the nick of time.

Should Biden have been ordered to cease efforts for 30 days sooner — say, when auctioning began in 2023 — it would only have been a delaying action.

With weeks left in his presidency, that order constitutes failure for his scheme.

For many, Jan. 20 and long-awaited deportations coupled with real border security could not come soon enough.

Heartbreaking stories of innocent Americans dead at the hands of illegals still make headlines to the very end of Biden’s miserable term.

On Sunday, an illegal immigrant from Guatemala was arrested in connection to a homeless woman who was set on fire in a New York City subway.

These incidents are not one-offs but a trend in Biden’s America.

Again, Jan. 20 could not come sooner.

