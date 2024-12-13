Fire Sale! Biden Auctions Off Critical Infrastructure Trump Needs, Sticks Americans with the Bill

When it comes to border security, President Joe Biden’s philosophy as he leaves office is just like he came in: Everything must go.

In a viral video first obtained by the Daily Wire, a Customs and Border Patrol agent filmed built sections of the border wall being trucked away, reportedly to be sold.

“They are taking it from three stations: Nogales, Tucson, and Three Points,” said the agent, who spoke anonymously to the Daily Wire.

“The goal is to move all of it off the border before Christmas.”

The move, the Daily Wire reported Thursday, was part of “an apparent effort to hinder President-elect Donald Trump’s effort to secure the border.”

The areas it’s being trucked from, meanwhile, represent “a hotspot for illegal crossings during the Biden administration,” the outlet noted.

EXCLUSIVE: Weeks before Trump takes office, Biden is racing to auction off unused border wall materials. Video shows trucks hauling wall materials off the border to a government auction site, where a massive amount of wall is waiting to be sold. pic.twitter.com/ogaQMBHw7R — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) December 12, 2024

Last year, Newsweek reported, the Biden administration made a similar move by selling off border-wall materials just before approving construction of a new 20-mile stretch of the wlal.

“Listings on GovPlanet, an auction site for state, local and federal agencies to auction off surplus inventory, show it has been selling off lots of square iron and steel wall tubing for tens of thousands of dollars as recently as Wednesday. On Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security approved the construction of the new border wall along the Rio Grande Valley in Texas,” Newsweek reported in October of 2023.

In May, the Republicans on the House Committee on Homeland Security estimated that there would be 10 million Border Patrol encounters with illegal immigrants at the southern border under the Biden administration before the end of the fiscal year — and those are the ones who didn’t get away.

“It is clear that the Biden administration has used unlawful mass-parole programs to shift hundreds of thousands of inadmissible aliens to ports of entry for release into the interior, often with little or no vetting. The end result is the same—a continuing, historic border crisis,” the GOP House Committee on Homeland Security members said in a media release.

And now, they’re selling off unassembled parts of the wall, just before the man who promises to rebuild it returns to office.

“They just started taking all the wall that was not used, which is still totally good and usable, and they started taking it northbound,” the Border Patrol agent said.

“They’re pulling it all off the border.”

A GovPlanet auction website shows that sales of materials that could be used for border construction happened as recently as Dec. 4. In addition, an additional raft of auctions for “32.91’ X 7.91’ Steel Bollard Wall Sections w/Grout” — the material used to make the wall — is set to happen between Dec. 11 and Dec. 18.

On Thursday, leftist social media provocateur Brian Krassenstein claimed to be one of the buyers of this material, saying he would use it for quite the opposite purpose it was intended for.

“I’m proud to announce that I just bought $155 in border wall. I will Construct a massive, extravagant ‘Welcome to the United States’ sign, complete with bright lights, multilingual greetings, and a tourist information booth,” he said in a post.

I’m proud to announce that I just bought $155 in border wall. I will Construct a massive, extravagant “Welcome to the United States” sign, complete with bright lights, multilingual greetings, and a tourist information booth. pic.twitter.com/aM51BBg1GY — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) December 13, 2024

Is this factual? Consider the source with a sufficient amount of skepticism — but the fact is, if the Biden administration could have done this, they would have.

From the beginning, the administration continued to claim that there was no problem with illegal immigration. In fact, at this first media briefing as president in March of 2021, Biden tried to blame it on “a significant increase in the number of people coming to the border in the winter months of January, February, March.”

WATCH: President Biden says the increase in migrants coming to the southern border “happens every year.” “There is a significant increase in the number of people coming to the border in the winter months of January, February, March,” he tells @Yamiche. https://t.co/luUMCGUoj7 pic.twitter.com/HxMOsWPFUz — PBS News (@NewsHour) March 25, 2021

Ten million encounters later, does anyone really believe that?

It’s just like it was in the beginning: Everything must go, even if it requires a clearance sale. Mission accomplished, Mr. President.

