Share
Commentary
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre talks to reporters during a news conference at the White House on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.
Commentary
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre talks to reporters during a news conference at the White House on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Biden's Press Sec Says She's a Single Mom Now After Separating from Her Lesbian Partner

 By Bryan Chai  September 7, 2023 at 2:35pm
Share

Brace yourself for a highly controversial statement: Children thrive best under the parental stewardship of a father and a mother.

Another controversial statement: Divorce is a scourge, and one that has been normalized to a dangerous degree.

(Yes, this writer is aggressively old school when it comes to the sanctity of marriage.)

So why exactly is White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre getting a glowing puff piece in Vogue magazine?

Well, we know why and it has everything to do with intersectionality, but that doesn’t make this blowout any less repugnant.

Trending:
Megyn Kelly Regrets Getting COVID Vaccine After Discovering Medical Issue at Her Physical

In a Thursday article that was practically drooling over the White House press secretary, Vogue’s Mattie Kahn touched on the topics you would expect in a piece like this — Jean-Pierre’s childhood, her rise to the Biden press room, and her personal life.

But buried underneath all the fawning was a little nugget of information that really hammers home how incredibly selfish Jean-Pierre — and, frankly, all of the far-left — actually is.

“It’s clear that this is all a juggle, and it has gotten more challenging lately,” Kahn wrote. “Jean-Pierre and [CNN correspondent Suzanne] Malveaux have separated.”

“I’m a single mom who is co-parenting this amazing kid,” Jean-Pierre told Vogue. “Our number-one priority is her privacy and to make sure we create an environment that’s nurturing.”

Should gay couples be allowed to adopt children?

If you’re wondering how a lesbian couple had a child, the two adopted a daughter (a process that Kahn specifically said Malveaux initiated “not long after she and Jean-Pierre started dating”).

Now, adopting a child is an incredibly selfless and admirable thing… normally.

But gay couples who adopt children subject them to a life without either a mother or a father. And there are increasing examples of these people treating children like designer handbags.

To be clear, there is no evidence that Jean-Pierre and Malveaux are bad parents — they’re just not the parents this little girl needs.

It doesn’t appear that Jean-Pierre and Malveaux were ever actually “married,” so they didn’t technically get divorced. But you know whom their separation will always affect the worst? The child.

Related:
Doocy Embarrasses 'Baby' Biden on National TV with Question to His Press Secretary

Jean-Pierre’s daughter was adopted into a household without a father, and then that household broke even further. It’s not fair, and a more civilized society would critique this — not give it a glowing write-up in Vogue.

This all feels emblematic of the sort of new world order that Joe Biden and his leftist followers want to usher in.

Who cares about the sanctity of marriage? Who cares about family? Who cares about children? Who cares about truth?

Clearly not Jean-Pierre and clearly not Vogue.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Biden's Press Sec Says She's a Single Mom Now After Separating from Her Lesbian Partner
Watch: Tucker Interviews Alleged Obama Gay Lover - 'It Became Obvious Very Quick'
Disney CEO's Secret Plot to Sell Company to Tech Giant Exposed by Insiders - Report
Joy Behar Addresses Whoopi Goldberg's Glaring Absence from 'The View' in First Show Back from Break
Judge Deals Trump Another Loss to E. Jean Carroll - He'll Have to Pay Up Again
See more...

Conversation