Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Biden's Tepid Statement on Cuomo Scandals Draw Scorn from Accuser

×
By Jack Davis
Published March 15, 2021 at 8:30am
Mewe Share P Share

President Joe Biden has come under criticism from one of the women accusing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment over comments Biden made Sunday.

Although many Democrats in the state Legislature and in New York’s congressional delegation are calling for Cuomo to step down amid a wave of allegations of sexual impropriety and a scandal over COVID-19 nursing home deaths, the governor has vowed to resist.

In a brief exchange with reporters Sunday on the White House lawn, Biden was asked if he thought his fellow Democrat should resign.

“I think the investigation is underway and we should see what it brings us,” the president replied.

TRENDING: America's First Reparations Experiment a Complete Disaster as Black Recipients Complain $25,000 Payments Are Not Enough

That comment royally irritated former Cuomo aide Lindsey Boylan, the first of several women who have accused the governor of sexually inappropriate behavior. She tweeted about Cuomo throughout the weekend.

“The governor has denied all wrongdoing. He got on his platform today and said ‘there are many motivations of why people do things.’ He is calling up hate and speculation to be directed to his accusers. All harm and hate directed at the women sits squarely on @NYGovCuomo,” she tweeted Friday.

On Sunday, Boylan criticized Biden as well as Vice President Kamala Harris for their stance on Cuomo.

If you are a national leader asked to weigh in on @NYGovCuomo and you do not call for his resignation at this point, you do not care about women’s equality,” she tweeted.

“It also calls into question the judgment and courage of both @POTUS and @KamalaHarris,” Boylan added in a tweet she later deleted, according to Fox News.

RELATED: Report: Cuomo Staffers Stop Showing Up to Work as Walls Start Closing in on Gov

Others have also criticized the White House’s lack of response to the growing calls for Cuomo to step down. One of them is Juanita Broaddrick, who said she was raped by former President Bill Clinton in 1978 when he was the attorney general of Arkansas. Broaddrick brought up Tara Reade, who has alleged Biden sexually assaulted her when she was working on his staff in 1993.

Last week, Harris left the room when, during a virtual ceremony to swear in Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge, she was asked about Cuomo, according to Newsweek.

That led Fox News host Jeanine Pirro to attack Harris as a “fraud,” a “phony” and “a woman without a moral core.”

“Some supporter of women, huh? A woman paraded around as a champion of women, quick to believe all women unless it doesn’t work to her political advantage,” Pirro said.

Harris in 2018 attacked then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh when he faced an unsubstantiated allegation of sexual misconduct while he was in high school, saying it took great courage for his accuser to come forward and make such claims against a powerful figure, according to Politico.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Biden's Tepid Statement on Cuomo Scandals Draw Scorn from Accuser
Report: Biden Is Planning the First Major Tax Increase in 30 Years
Trump Makes Surprise Appearance at Campaign Event
Biden Admin Directs FEMA to Step in After Border Crisis Spirals Out of Control
House Republicans Fire Off After Finding Critical Race Theory Books on Navy Reading List
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×