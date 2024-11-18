Bill Clinton Gets Asked if Republican Women Have a Better Chance at Becoming President: Kamala Won't Like His Answer

Former President Bill Clinton inadvertently dissed the Democratic Party — the self-declared “party of women” — by saying if the United States ever elects a female president, she’ll most likely be a conservative Republican, not a left-wing Democrat.

Clinton made the casual dig on “CBS Sunday Morning” after being asked if his wife, Hillary Clinton, and Vice President Kamala Harris were both trounced by President-elect Donald Trump because the U.S. is sexist.

“Do you think part of the issue is that America is just not ready for a female president?” host Tracy Smith asked.

“Maybe,” the 42nd president opined. “I think in some ways we’ve moved to the right as a reaction to all the turmoil.”

Clinton said if his wife had run in 2008 instead of 2016, she would’ve easily won the White House because the country was more left-leaning then.

“I think if Hillary had been nominated in 2008, she would’ve walked in, just like Obama did,” he mused.







Like a typical Democrat, Clinton suggested that misogyny makes it harder for a female to get elected president in America.

Of course, the notion is absurd because the U.S. is majority-female (51 percent versus 49 percent male).

“Well, I think all these cultural battles we’re fighting make it harder in some ways for a woman to run,” he said.

That’s laughable when you consider the metastatic infestation of radical feminism and transgenderism in U.S. politics and culture — two toxic ideologies that have pushed the U.S. to the far-left.

One day no-one will believe these freaks were sent to Paris by the Biden administration to represent America at Bastille Day. A creepy guy who argued for no limit on the age kids got transgender surgery and a pervert who stole women’s clothes. Lunacy. No wonder Kamala lost. pic.twitter.com/9jId6NgNlb — Malcolm Clark (@TwisterFilm) November 6, 2024

“Our goal is a 30% female Secret Service by 2030” – Director Kimberly Cheatle What could possibly go wrong? pic.twitter.com/ItlNZDMtZg — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 14, 2024

“So, you think it has more to do with party than gender?” Smith asked.

“No, although I think it would probably be easier for a conservative Republican woman to win,” Clinton said, “because, I mean, that’s what Maggie Thatcher did.”

The former president was referencing the late conservative politician Margaret Thatcher, a former prime minister of the United Kingdom.

He added, “I still think we’ll have a female president pretty soon,” but he was unsure exactly when that would happen.

Clinton’s comments inadvertently revealed a lot more than he may have intended.

First, he suggested the United States has become more conservative “as a reaction to all the turmoil” in recent years.

This is an acknowledgment that the nation has been roiled by chaos because it had moved too far-left under the disastrous Biden-Harris administration.

Groomers at pride event repeatedly chant “we are coming for your children”. Why can’t progressives condemn it? pic.twitter.com/MVX3kuuKXG — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) June 25, 2023

Here’s Kamala bragging about her work to ensure “every transgender inmate in the prison system” has access to taxpayer-funded gender reassignment surgeries. pic.twitter.com/YRukQk7b6y — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 30, 2024

Second, Clinton’s assertion that Republicans are more likely to get a female elected president than Democrats is a smackdown of his party’s sham talking point that the Democratic Party supports women more than the “sexist” GOP.

If the GOP were as misogynistic as Democrats and their left-wing media lapdogs repeatedly screech, then why does Clinton think the first female American president would be a conservative Republican?

As a reminder, the ridiculous trope that the Democratic Party is more female-friendly is based almost entirely on its flippant support of unfettered, on-demand abortion.

Despite what Bill Clinton or other left-wing pundits insist, Kamala Harris didn’t lose because the U.S. is sexist. She lost because she was a uniquely unqualified candidate who was extremely unlikeable and had no record of success as a politician.

In rejecting her bid to win the election based solely on her demographic traits, the United States dodged a potentially fatal bullet.

