Is Bill Clinton Okay? Viewers Left Stunned After Noticing His Shaky Hands During Viral DNC Speech

Former President Bill Clinton ignited social media backlash after making a rambling speech — which he delivered in a raspy voice with shaky hands — on the third night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The frail-looking 42nd president took an ageist jab at former President Donald Trump by spotlighting his own decrepitude.

“Let’s cut to the chase: I am too old to gild the lily,” Clinton muttered in a gravelly voice. “Two days ago, I turned 78 — the oldest man in my family for four generations.

“And the only personal vanity I want to assert is I’m still younger than Donald Trump.”

The doddering Democrat then appeared to channel a Parkinson’s disease patient with his visibly shaky hands, as he proceeded to disingenuously praise Vice President Kamala Harris.

Bill Clinton told the crowd at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday that at 78 years old, he’s “still younger than Donald Trump,” turning around a line of attack Republicans used against President Biden. https://t.co/8U8TZwzEgQ pic.twitter.com/mlQdJRWr1c — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 22, 2024

Numerous X users commented on Clinton‘s haggard appearance, saying he looks much older than his years.

Clinton has shaky hands as he speaks. He should join Joe and go to the nursing home. — Laurie Donaldson (@Laurdonhope) August 22, 2024

Should Bill Clinton stay out of politics? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Bill Clinton’s left/dominant hand is shaking. He must have Parkinson’s. 😔 I’m not ready to lose him. — Kween Justine 🪷 (@SassClassNiceAs) August 22, 2024

Watching Bill Clinton speak (or lie) tonight I can’t help but notice his shaking hands and hear his old man rasp…. Especially after making the statement that he is still younger than Trump! — Chris @ Trendsetters (@TCAtx1977) August 22, 2024

Another commenter quipped: “He certainly doesn’t look or have the mental acuity or energy of Donald Trump.”

He certainly doesn’t look or have the mental acuity or energy of Donald Trump 🤣. I think he would have been better served keeping that to himself. — QEInfinity (@QEInfinity1) August 22, 2024

Bill Clinton says he’s younger than Trump, Bill Clinton might be younger but he surely looks older and weaker than Trump.

Trump is a stronger and healthier than Bill Clinton. — Nora Gonzales (@NoraGon93416294) August 22, 2024

Does Bill Clinton have Parkinson’s disease? — gregalabama 🇵🇱 🇺🇸 (@gregalabama) August 22, 2024

It’s farcically ironic that the Democratic Party weaponized Bill Clinton’s geriatric frailness to slam Trump as “too old,” when it rabidly insisted until just last month that President Joe Biden was spry enough for a second term.

After Biden dropped out, Democrats and their establishment media lapdogs immediately began attacking Trump’s age — as if that’s a bigger liability than Kamala Harris’ glaring ineptitude and abysmal track record.

It also bears noting that Biden critics raised his old age as an issue only after he began making a series of inexcusable gaffes and physically falling numerous times while walking up stairs. For the left, his age was somehow less of an issue than his rapidly deteriorating mental fitness.

Biden stumbles multiple times, falls as he climbs Air Force One stairs pic.twitter.com/365Iqz08Wy — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 19, 2021

U.S. President Biden trips and falls during Air Force Academy graduation ceremony visit, is helped up and walks away unassisted, per Bloomberg. pic.twitter.com/iV3ahFXdet — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) June 1, 2023

The past three and a half years under the Biden-Harris administration has been marred by punishing inflation, skyrocketing crime, daily border invasions and escalating geopolitical conflicts.

Trump is not a perfect candidate, because there’s no such thing. But he is head and shoulders above Harris; there’s simply no comparison.

And age has nothing to do with it.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.