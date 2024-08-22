Share
Commentary

Is Bill Clinton Okay? Viewers Left Stunned After Noticing His Shaky Hands During Viral DNC Speech

 By Samantha Chang  August 22, 2024 at 6:01am
Former President Bill Clinton ignited social media backlash after making a rambling speech — which he delivered in a raspy voice with shaky hands — on the third night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The frail-looking 42nd president took an ageist jab at former President Donald Trump by spotlighting his own decrepitude.

“Let’s cut to the chase: I am too old to gild the lily,” Clinton muttered in a gravelly voice. “Two days ago, I turned 78 — the oldest man in my family for four generations.

“And the only personal vanity I want to assert is I’m still younger than Donald Trump.”

The doddering Democrat then appeared to channel a Parkinson’s disease patient with his visibly shaky hands, as he proceeded to disingenuously praise Vice President Kamala Harris.

Family Announces Richard Simmons' Cause of Death After Receiving Coroner's Report

Numerous X users commented on Clinton‘s haggard appearance, saying he looks much older than his years.

Should Bill Clinton stay out of politics?

Democrat Strategist Enraged with Kamala Harris as She Keeps Making the Same Mistake, And It Could Cost Her

Another commenter quipped: “He certainly doesn’t look or have the mental acuity or energy of Donald Trump.”

It’s farcically ironic that the Democratic Party weaponized Bill Clinton’s geriatric frailness to slam Trump as “too old,” when it rabidly insisted until just last month that President Joe Biden was spry enough for a second term.

After Biden dropped out, Democrats and their establishment media lapdogs immediately began attacking Trump’s age — as if that’s a bigger liability than Kamala Harris’ glaring ineptitude and abysmal track record.

It also bears noting that Biden critics raised his old age as an issue only after he began making a series of inexcusable gaffes and physically falling numerous times while walking up stairs. For the left, his age was somehow less of an issue than his rapidly deteriorating mental fitness.

The past three and a half years under the Biden-Harris administration has been marred by punishing inflation, skyrocketing crime, daily border invasions and escalating geopolitical conflicts.

Trump is not a perfect candidate, because there’s no such thing. But he is head and shoulders above Harris; there’s simply no comparison.

And age has nothing to do with it.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
