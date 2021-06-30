Path 27
Actor/stand-up comedian Bill Cosby arrives for sentencing for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse on Sept. 24, 2018, in Norristown, Pennsylvania.
Bill Cosby Set to Be Released from Prison After Court Makes Stunning Ruling

Dillon Burroughs June 30, 2021 at 10:58am
Comedian and actor Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction was overturned on Wednesday by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, opening the door for his release from prison.

Cosby, 83, “had been found guilty of drugging and molesting ex-basketball player Andrea Constand in 2004,” according to the BBC. He has been in state prison for more than two years of an up to 10-year sentence.

“When an unconditional charging decision is made publicly and with the intent to induce action and reliance by the defendant, and when the defendant does so to his detriment (and in some instances upon the advice of counsel), denying the defendant the benefit of that decision is an affront to fundamental fairness, particularly when it results in a criminal prosecution that was foregone for more than a decade,” the high court ruled, according to NBC News.

“For these reasons, Cosby’s convictions and judgment of sentence are vacated, and he is discharged,” the court added.

“The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections is in receipt of today’s court decision. Work is underway to complete the necessary paperwork, and Mr. Cosby will be released as soon as practical,” Pennsylvania Department of Corrections spokeswoman Maria Bivens said in a statement to CNN.

According to the report, the majority opinion said, “Cosby’s convictions and judgment of sentence are vacated and he is discharged.”

The Associated Press reported, “He was the first celebrity tried and convicted in the #MeToo era.”

It added, “But the Pennsylvania Supreme Court said that District Attorney Kevin Steele, who made the decision to arrest Cosby, was obligated to stand by his predecessor’s promise not to charge Cosby. There was no evidence that promise was ever put in writing.”

The New York Times tweeted, “Bill Cosby’s case was one of the first high-profile sexual assault trials to unfold in the aftermath of #MeToo, and many considered his conviction a sign that going forward, women’s experiences could be afforded greater weight and credibility by jurors.”

The View” co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I am certainly concerned that this may have a chilling effect on victims and survivors of sexual assault coming forward.”

Many social media users were appalled at the decision. According to USA Today, 60 women have come forward to make accusations against Cosby.

The widely known entertainer was best known for his role as Dr. Huxtable in the hit 1980s television series “The Cosby Show.”

Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. He holds degrees in communications and religion, and serves as co-host of the nationally syndicated radio program “A View from the Wall.” An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




Conversation