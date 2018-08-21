Bill de Blasio Displays Banner with Trump Slogan at Speaking Engagement

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio stood in front of a “Promises Made, Promises Kept” sign at a school groundbreaking on Monday, which is a slogan that President Donald Trump has frequently employed.

Breitbart News reported that a blue sign emblazoned with large white letters read, “Promises Made, Promises Kept” for the groundbreaking of a new 1000-seat school in East New York.

So Mayor De Blasio is using the same slogan as Trump? "Promises Made Promises Kept" Photo by @Jill_Jorgensen pic.twitter.com/56BjagIhKD — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 20, 2018

Trump has used the slogan in multiple videos and displayed it prominently at campaign style rallies.

According to Breitbart, “Trump held an Indiana campaign rally in May this year, standing squarely between two blue signs reading ‘Promises Made’ and ‘Promises Kept.’ Signs with the same message appeared in March at a rally in Pennsylvania. Trump displayed double the signs at a Montana rally in July, one set flanking his podium and a giant set flanking a massive American flag behind the stage.”

TRENDING: Mike Huckabee Reveals He Has Been Targeted by Facebook – ‘They Will Rue the Day’

Promises Made! Promises Kept! @realDonaldTrump is Making America Great Again! 10 minutes away! pic.twitter.com/74dcveXjgR — Zack Thompson (@ZackSThompson) August 21, 2018

In a Tuesday morning tweeet, Trump accused de Blasio of stealing his slogan and having “no imagination.”

“Bill DeBlasio, the high taxing Mayor of NYC, just stole my campaign slogan: PROMISES MADE PROMISES KEPT! That’s not at all nice. No imagination!” the president wrote.

De Blasio replied to Trump’s tweet, writing, “The difference is that I’m not lying when I say it.”

Do you think President Trump has done a good job keeping his campaign promises? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

The difference is that I’m not lying when I say it. https://t.co/dyoi1MdPAm — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 21, 2018

De Blasio spokesman Eric Phillips dismissed the comparison, telling the Daily News, “This is stupid,” adding, “This is not novel rhetoric.”

While the New York City mayor may argue Trump has not kept his campaign promises, others in the media have argued that he has.

Christopher Buskirk wrote a piece for USA Today in January titled, “While Trump’s critics keep talking, our president is fulfilling his promises.”

Buskirk cited the record number appointments of constitutionalist judges federal bench, tax cuts, rising wages, a booming stock market, the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, the destruction the ISIS caliphate, among Trump’s accomplishments during his first year in office.

RELATED: NYC Democratic Mayor Bill De Blasio Continues Attacks on Free Press

Politifact noted that Trump fulfilled his campaign pledge to suspend immigration from terror-prone places, keep Guantanamo Bay Detention Center open, raise tariffs on countries that engage in unfair trade practices, and move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

NPR also laid out a list of promises kept by Trump including most of those above as well as the 45th president’s unprecedented cutting in federal regulations, the opening of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to drilling, and the withdraws from the Paris Climate Accord and the Trans Pacific Partnership trade agreement.

The new outlet also pointed promises that he has not been able to fulfill to date, including fully repealing Obamacare and obtaining full funding to build a wall on the border between Mexico and the U.S.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.