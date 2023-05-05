Share
News
Faith Lifestyle & Human Interest

Billboards Pop Up All Over the Country with 3 Words That Are Sure to Cause the Devil a Headache

 By Michael Austin and    May 5, 2023 at 8:24am
Share

Billboards sharing the same three words are popping up all over the country.

Those words may anger secular atheists, leftists and Democrats in equal measure. What’s more, they are sure to anger the Devil himself.

Why? Because these billboards proclaim the ultimate, universal authority of Jesus Christ.

Simply but profoundly, they read, “Christ Is Lord.”

The ads were bought and paid for by Christian publisher Canon Press as a promotional preorder campaign for prominent Moscow, Idaho, pastor Douglas Wilson’s new book “Mere Christendom.”

Trending:
Bongino: Tucker Carlson Story Takes Interesting Turn - 'Somebody's Going to Have to Explain What's Going On'

So far, the ads have appeared or will soon appear in Moscow; Spokane, Washington; New York City, Porto Alegre, Brazil; Nashville, Tennessee; Taylor, Texas; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Greenville, South Carolina and Houston, Texas.

According to the official “Mere Christendom” website, christislord.com, if 20 boxes (a deluxe edition of the book that comes with additional items) are ordered from the same zip code, Canon will pay for a “Christ Is Lord” billboard in that area.

Would you like a “Christ Is Lord” billboard in your town?

“When a foreign army has surrounded their enemy, they paper the town to announce their victory and call for total surrender,” the website reads.

“This is our campaign for Mere Christendom. We’re not campaigning for the election of Jesus, he’s already on the throne. We want to help you notify your town and local leaders.”

In the book, Wilson argues that the world’s nations must abandon secularism in favor of unabashed Christian leadership in government.

Related:
State Attorney General Responds to Soros-Backed Prosecutor's Resignation: This Won't Save You

The official trailer for “Mere Christendom” highlights Wilson’s uncompromising Biblical rhetoric and take-no-prisoners approach to addressing progressive critics.

“I am offering this book to evangelical Christians, and evangelical Christians are quite accustomed to the basic thesis of this book, which is that ‘Jesus is the answer,'” Wilson wrote, according to the book’s official website.

“Jesus is the answer to every ultimate question that can be framed by man about himself, Who am I?  But we must remember that cultures and nations need Christ also. Christ is Lord over POTUS, your Twitter, the IRS, local libraries, Tucker Carlson, whether you (or they) like it.”

“We all–America, the Crown, the Prime Minister of Japan–must abandon the disastrous experiment of Secularism. We must instead confess that Christ is Lord: He rose from the dead and ascended into Heaven and reigns over our nation and theirs.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Billboards Pop Up All Over the Country with 3 Words That Are Sure to Cause the Devil a Headache
Sowell Warned Tucker Carlson About This Problem: 10 Years Later, Biden Made It Even Worse
Biden's In - Now What if He Dies 1 Month Before the Election?
Elon Musk Reveals Secret Behind Tucker's Viral Twitter Video That Makes It That Much Better
Manhunt for Armed Suspect Underway After Family Killed in Home, Shocking Details Released
See more...




Billboards Pop Up All Over the Country with 3 Words That Are Sure to Cause the Devil a Headache
Failed 'Assassination Attempt' Against Putin Couldn't Have Happened at a Worse Time - In 6 Days Russia Celebrates Its Top Patriotic Holiday
Sunny Hostin 'Disgusted' by What CNN Is Doing, But Joy Behar Disagrees: 'This Is a Free Country'
State Attorney General Responds to Soros-Backed Prosecutor's Resignation: This Won't Save You
They Give This to All Inmates - But One Died After He Started Guzzling It, Sheriff's Office Says
See more...

Conversation