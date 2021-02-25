In a culture leaning toward secularism, it is nearly impossible for the younger generation to see how Christianity can still be relevant to a contemporary world.

According to a collaborative study conducted in 2018 by the Barna Group and Impact 360, Generation Z is more likely to be drawn toward atheism than other demographic groups.

While some young people accept that a higher power could exist, their beliefs tend to be grounded more in a vague concept of spirituality than religious discipline.

Society needs more examples of what it means to live by faith to prevent the culture from relegating religion to the background. Faith-based studios like JCFilms present a potential solution, as they can promote Christian ideas to the public and demonstrate what it means to live a Christlike life.

Not only does the presence of faith-based media create fellowship among Christians, but it also shows secular-minded people that Christianity still has a place in our modern world.

Promoting Christian Values Through Entertainment

“Well, I’m a Christian and I fully believe we need more pro-family and faith-themed films. I believe films can and do change the culture,” JC Films President Jason Campbell told The Western Journal in an email. “I’m also a big fan [of] films that have messages.”

With 30 faith-based films under its belt, JCFilms is reaching out to the culture through the entertainment sphere. By producing Christian-themed films, the company exposes audiences to a religious message through various storylines.

The studio has produced family-centered films like “Light Up Night,” but it has not shied away from heavier topics, with movies like “The Bridge” and “Don’t Give Up” featuring topics such as depression and suicide.

As KSAZ-TV reported, JCFilms’ latest project, “Forgiven,” will feature actor Dean Cain, of “God’s Not Dead” fame, and it will deal with the issue of child abuse. Production on “Forgiven” is taking place at JCFilms’ new location in Tempe, Arizona, and the studio reportedly has plans to shoot up to a dozen movies next year.

A news release from the studio revealed that the film highlights Andrea Weber-Pomykala’s true-life story of forgiveness and recovery after an abusive childhood. Campbell felt the topic was relevant to a society coping with COVID-19 and the unintended consequences of lockdown measures meant to slow the viral spread.

Child-abuse pediatricians like Dr. Shalon Nienow voiced concerns back in October regarding a possible correlation between pandemic-related pressures and increased child-abuse rates.

Nienow told KUSI-TV that outpatient visits at her children’s hospital had increased by 82 percent and inpatient consultations haf increased by 75 percent after lockdown orders began.

Due to grim numbers like these, the film’s topic has the potential to resonate with today’s current culture. But Campbell intends for his studio to do more than produce timely projects.

Helping People of Faith Create Content That Speaks to the Culture

According to a JCFilms news release, the studio will also serve as a “hub for Christian movie making.” Campbell hopes the “non-profit film ministry” will provide people of faith with the opportunity to learn how to create entertainment by offering script writing and acting classes.

“I believe, it’s not that we need more Christian films, we need more Christians making films,” Campbell told The Western Journal. “This is all about sharing the Gospel through real to life redemptive story telling.”

“In closing, the underlining theme for the studio is NOW IS THE TIME! NOW IS THE TIME for you to write that script, take that acting class, start that film production and get involved!”

Entertainment engages the culture by crafting a relationship between audiences and the presented characters who find themselves faced with extraordinary circumstances. It exposes people to truths about the world that ultimately shape their views.

Christians should not dismiss the possibility that interacting with an audience through a contemporary medium may be the key to ensuring the younger generation hears the Gospel’s message.

By telling real stories about people of faith dealing with everyday struggles, Christian media can branch out into the culture and draw people toward religion.

