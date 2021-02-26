Former Republican congressional candidate Kathy Barnette showed up to CPAC 2021 with a warning for the American people: Want to know what radical-left policies will do to the United States? Look no further than the black inner city.

“The black community can be seen as a Petri dish of what happens when the left comes in and takes control,” Barnette told The Western Journal on Friday at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida.

“They want all control, right? And you begin to see people in predominantly the black community broke, broken and bruised by the policies of the left.”

Barnette fell incumbent Democratic Rep. Madeleine Dean in Pennsylvania’s purple 4th Congressional District less than four months ago, but her fight is far from over.

Beyond the forwarding of high-profile election integrity questions, the U.S. Army veteran, author and political commentator suggested the American left’s stranglehold on narrative in communities of color should be a primary concern for conservatives.

The progressive assault on family values and American religiosity has hit hardest in communities of color and, unwilling to accept “restraints,” the Democratic Party will only go further in eroding the culture, she warned. It will only be more difficult to prevent such a thing, however, with the left unwilling to give unique voices room to speak, Barnette added.

There is absolutely no room for independent thinking in the larger Black community. “Shut up, Black people, and get in line.” https://t.co/TxeKDDG2CT — Kathy Barnette (@Kathy4Truth) April 28, 2018

“Black lives matter, unless, of course, it’s my black life, right? Or any other conservative. Only certain black lives matter, right?” Barnette said.

“I mean, one of the things I found, you know, on our side of the aisle, the left says, we have the KKK, the white supremacist. On the far left, it’s the K. K. Karens that we need to be very mindful of — primarily the white, progressive, liberal women who believe they know everything. They even know what it means to be black. The only thing you have to do is ask them.”

“I’m a little black girl who grew up on a pig farm in southern Alabama. I grew up below the economic ladder. I grew up in a home with no insulation, no running water, and outhouse in the back, a well on the side,” she said.

“And the way you claw your way up from under that rock and is that you begin to focus on things that matter. And the things that matter to me are my God, my family and my country.”

Barnette went on to tease another run for office on that basis, adding that she had “decided to throw [her] hat in the ring once again,” this time in a statewide race.

While the state of Pennsylvania does run statewide elections for offices ranging from attorney general to state treasurer, the confirmation falls fast on the heels of an announcement that Sen. Pat Toomey will not seek re-election in 2022.

The two-term establishment figure has earned no shortage of attention in recent months, voting to convict President Donald Trump in his second successfully defended Senate impeachment trial on Feb. 15. Regardless of intra-party loyalties, however, the retirement comes as a blow to uphill Republican congressional reclamation efforts in the coming midterm election cycle.

“Our country is under assault,” Barnette said. “You cannot stick your head far enough in the sand for these left elitists.”

“So, at some point, the American people need to recognize what is truly at stake here,” she added.

“We’re going to have to stand up and we’re going to have to look this dragon in the eye and we’re going to have to draw the line in the sand and say, ‘No more.'”

