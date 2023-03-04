Actor Tom Sizemore died Friday at the age of 61, more than two weeks after suffering a brain aneurysm.

Sizemore played a variety of tough-guy characters, most notably Sgt. Mike Horvath in “Saving Private Ryan.” He also appeared in “Heat,” “Natural Born Killers,” “Pearl Harbor” and “Black Hawk Down,” according to CNN.

“It is with great sadness and sorrow I have to announce that actor Thomas Edward Sizemore (‘Tom Sizemore’) aged 61 passed away peacefully in his sleep today at St Joseph’s Hospital Burbank,” Charles Lago, Sizemore’s manager, said in a statement, according to People.

Actor Tom Sizemore passes at only 61 years of age.

Apparently from a brain aneurysm.

RIP#TomSizemore pic.twitter.com/zNSa4Ec5ay — 📿🏳️‍🌈Henry Amador-Batten (@AmadorBatten) March 4, 2023

On Feb. 18, Sizemore collapsed at home after suffering a stroke that led to a brain aneurysm, according to Variety.

Sizemore had been in a coma since then.

On Monday, Lago said in a statement that “doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end-of-life decision.”

Lago said that Paul Sizemore, the actor’s brother, and the actor’s twin sons Jayden and Jagger, 17, were with the actor when he died, according to People.

‘Saving Private Ryan’ actor Tom Sizemore dead at 61-years-old after brain aneurysm 🙏😔 pic.twitter.com/jxMZZDMRes — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 4, 2023

“He was larger than life. He has influenced my life more than anyone I know,” Paul Sizemore said in a statement

“He was talented, loving, giving, and could keep you entertained endlessly with his wit and storytelling ability. I am devasted he is gone and will miss him always.”

Largo said Sizemore will be cremated privately, with a public ceremony to follow later.

Largo said that for Sizemore, “the past couple of years were great for him and he was getting his life back to a great place.”

I start a new movie next week in N. Carolina and I was going to be acting along with Tom Sizemore. Bummer. RIP, Tom.https://t.co/cSqrSogfbg — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) March 4, 2023



Sizemore had a history of drug abuse and run-ins with law enforcement, according to the Associated Press.

In 2003, Sizemore was convicted of domestic violence against his girlfriend at the time, Heidi Fleiss. In 2006, he pleaded no contest to using methamphetamine outside a motel.

In 2009, he was arrested on a charge of suspected battery of a former spouse, and again in 2011 for the same offense.

