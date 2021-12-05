Share
Blizzard Warning Issued on Hawaii: Here's the Monster Snowfall Big Island Is Facing

 By Jack Davis  December 5, 2021 at 8:49am
Sand, surf and … snow?

That’s the picture in Hawaii Sunday as it was facing a massive storm.

The big snows were predicted to hit Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea on the Big Island of Hawaii. The two volcanic mountains are each more than 13,000 feet above sea level.

As of early Sunday local time in Hawaii (the islands are in the Hawaii–Aleutian Time Zone,  two hours behind Pacific Time), the National Weather Service was recording a temperature of 27 degrees at Manua Kea, with a wind whipping by at 51 miles per hour. Honolulu, meanwhile, was a balmy 67 degrees at the time.

Total snow accumulations of up to 12 inches or more was expected on Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea.

Sunday’s National Weather Service forecast indicated those predictions were on track.

“For the Big Island summits, the Blizzard Warning remains in effect as intense mid-level winds associated with the developing low continue. Moisture will be sufficiently deep during this time to bring periods of heavy snowfall,” the forecast stated.

Do you wish you had a bit of that snow?

The forecast noted that the entire island chain will be buffeted by the strong storm, which will bring wind and rain to all parts of the state.

“On Maui, a High Wind Warning remains in effect for the Haleakala Summit after National Park personnel reported winds near 90 mph leading to a closure of the Summit,” the National Weather Service reported.

Warnings of floods from rain and melting snow were posted through Wednesday.

“These rainfall rates for long durations combined with rivers and streams quickly rising will support the potential for catastrophic flooding,” the Weather Service said.

“In addition to the threat of flash flooding, thunderstorms capable of generating strong straight-line winds will become a possibility, especially Monday through Tuesday,” the forecast said.

Because of their height, snow often appears on Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa. Hawaii has had blizzard warnings before, but the last one was more than three years ago, according to CNN.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
