'Pirates of the Caribbean' Actor Killed in Shark Attack: 'A Tragic Loss'

A Hawaiian lifeguard, pro surfer and actor who had a role in one of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films was killed in a shark attack Sunday.

The Associated Press reported that Tamayo Perry, 49, was killed while he was surfing on Sunday afternoon, according to Shayne Enright of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department.

The incident took place off Mālaekahana Beach on Oahu’s North Shore.

First responders were called just before 1 p.m. Sunday with a report of a man who appeared to have been attacked by a shark, Enright said.

Perry was paddling out to Goat Island when he was bitten more than once by a shark, according to KHON-TV.

A surfer found his body and took him to the island.

His body was returned to Oahu by personal watercraft.

Tamayo Perry, 49, is fatally injured when bitten by a shark off Goat Island near Malaekahana Beach. Read more: https://t.co/AwuqGmDEni #HInews #StarAdvertiser — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) June 24, 2024

“Tamayo was a legendary waterman and highly respected,” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said during a news conference.

“It’s just a tragic loss,” he said.







“At this time, we can confirm that it was one of our own city and county of Honolulu lifeguards, North Shore lifeguard Tamayo Perry,” said Kurt Lager, acting ocean safety chief.

“Tamayo Perry was a lifeguard loved by all. He was well-known on the North Shore. He’s a professional surfer known worldwide,” Lager said.

“Tamayo’s personality was infectious, and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more. Our condolences go out to Tamayo’s family and to the entire lifeguard ohana,” he said.

We are deeply saddened to share that the surf community lost a beloved icon yesterday. A well-known surfer and lifeguard, Tamayo Perry, passed away after injuries from a shark attack that occurred on the East Side of Oahu. Tamayo was a Pipeline/Teahupo’o specialist, freesurfer,… pic.twitter.com/d4i4Cxjvnl — World Surf League (@wsl) June 24, 2024



Perry had worked as a lifeguard since July 2016, Enright said, according to the AP.

“As you can imagine, this is a very extremely difficult time for all of us, and I ask for your kindness and your patience as we all just try to get through this next hour into these next weeks and months,” Enright said during the news conference.

Pirates of the Caribbean Actor Tamayo Perry Dead at 49 After Shark Attack in Hawaii https://t.co/7fwWipHAij — E! News (@enews) June 24, 2024

In addition to his appearance as a pirate in 2011’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides,” Perry appeared in “Hawaii Five-O” in 2020 and in the 2002 surfing film “Blue Crush,” according to his IMDb page.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.