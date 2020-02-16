Bloomberg Pub. Makes Brutal Dictator Kim Jong Un Out To Be A Victim of Climate Change

There’s really no question those on the left have an ungodly talent for moving the goalposts, and nowhere is that better exemplified than the issue of climate change.

From relatively innocuous requests that greenhouse gas emissions be curbed in order to save the planet and the polar bear for future generations to newfound claims that climate change is a matter of post-colonial oppression and social justice, the rhetoric surrounding global warming has rapidly been sensationalized since the turn of the century.

Yet, never would anyone have thought when the climate-change-left introduced — and began using for emotional manipulation — its laundry list of international victims, that it would one day include brutal communist dictator Kim Jong Un.

According to the left-wing establishment news organization Bloomberg, however, the North Korean autocrat and his people are in fact more than deserving of a spot at the top of that list.

Kim Jong Un dreamed of turning North Korea into a skiing paradise. Now those plans are melting away due to climate change. https://t.co/AFcztm0XeG @climate pic.twitter.com/GuBPSizLgU — Bloomberg (@business) February 15, 2020

“Climate change and the coronavirus are threatening Kim Jong Un’s ambition to ski his way out of international sanctions,” Bloomberg Green reporters Heesu Lee and Sam Kim wrote Wednesday in a baffling article detailing the impacts of global warming on the dictator’s recent national investments.

“The North Korean leader, who once went to school in Switzerland, has made tourism a centerpiece of his economic vision since taking power almost a decade ago,” the reporters wrote, “building ski resorts to attract winter-sports enthusiasts and hard currency.”

“But with the coronavirus spreading in China, Kim has shut the border to his neighbor, cutting off the largest group of tourists to North Korea,” the report added. “Worse still, like other snow centers from the French Alps to Japan, North Korea is falling victim to changing Arctic weather patterns that are warming winters and reducing the levels of snow on lower slopes.”

It’s a strange topic of discussion to say the least, and certainly one that begs the question, “What is the purpose of this journalistic effort?”

Was this article simply written to explain that global climate phenomena and regional health epidemics impact the countries on the globe or within a specific region? Because this is hardly a newsworthy development.

American readers — no matter how foolish the journalistic elite may feel they are — do not need South Korea’s Kyung Hee University geography professor Kong Woo-seok to explain to them that, “North Korea will face the same challenges posed by global warming” as other nations.

Clearly, I’m being facetious. That was never the article’s main point of emphasis — otherwise, its authors might grace us by stopping there.

Instead, they go on to discuss the catastrophic impacts a potential 15 percent temperature rise in temperatures would have on North Korean ski slopes over the coming three decades, weaving in quotes from both European tourists and government propagandists about the beauty of the nation in its current state.

So, is the reader supposed to empathize with wealthy German tourist “Ralph,” who may never again experience the joys of relaxing at a million-dollar ski resort built by communist military contractors?

Or should we be feeling bad about the fact that a North Korean dictator may not receive enough return on his $8 billion tourism investment to renovate the presidential palace at Ryongsong Residence?

Either way, I have no intention of doing so.

The only party I empathize with in this situation is the people of North Korea, who have been trodden upon for decades by the communist oppressors — individuals who would spend billions investing in international tourism while his own people quite literally die of starvation and dissenters are thrown in modern-day concentration camps.

And if I didn’t know any better, I would think the left-wing media establishment empathized with the North Korean citizenry as well — what with the way they threw full-scale tantrums over President Donald Trump’s recent attempts to de-escalate international relations with Kim.

Not one calendar year ago, those on the left were losing their minds over Trump’s attempts to better the relationship with Kim and open up North Korea to western influence, potentially giving the nation’s citizens a shot at freedom.

Back then, Trump was “cozying up to dictators” and it was downright unforgivable, regardless of the president’s intentions.

Now, with the two world leaders on different pages, Kim is just a victim in need of climate justice — and Trump is the cruel, authoritarian dictator.

Yawn.

