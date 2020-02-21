Bloomberg Announces He'll Release Women from Nondisclosure Agreements

Democratic presidential candidate and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg announced Friday that he will release women from their non-disclosure agreements related to sexual harassment and gender discrimination lawsuits.

Bloomberg announced in a Friday statement that his company has “gone over its record” and identified three NDAs that Bloomberg signed with women over the past 30 years related to complaints about comments Bloomberg allegedly made.

“If any of them want to be released from their NDA so that they can talk about those allegations, they should contact the company and they’ll be given a release,” he said in the statement.

“I’ve done a lot of reflecting on this issue over the past few days and I’ve decided that for as long as I’m running the company, we won’t offer confidentiality agreements to resolve claims of sexual harassment or misconduct going forward,” he added.

Bloomberg LP has identified 3 NDAs signed over the past 30+ years with women to address complaints about comments they said I had made. If any of them want to be released from their NDAs, they should contact the company and they’ll be given a release. https://t.co/bO9JpvSx1T — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 21, 2020

The multibillionaire candidate said NDAs “promote a culture of silence in the workplace and contribute to a culture of women not feeling safe or supported,” especially when they are related to sexual harassment and sexual assault.

Bloomberg said it is “imperative that when problems occur, workplaces not only address the specific incidents, but the culture and practices that led to those incidents.”

“And then leaders must act,” he added.

The statement comes after rival Democratic candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts attacked Bloomberg on Wednesday night at the Democratic debates over his failure to release women from their NDAs.

“I’d like to talk about who we’re running against: a billionaire who calls women ‘fat broads’ and ‘horse-faced lesbians,'” she said.

“And no I’m not talking about [President] Donald Trump. I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg.”

Warren added: “Democrats are not going to win if we have a nominee who has a history of hiding his tax returns, of harassing women, and of supporting racist policies like red-lining and stop-and-frisk.”

Warren noted that she will support the eventual Democratic nominee but warned that Democrats will be taking a huge risk if they substitute “one arrogant billionaire for another.”

The Bloomberg campaign did not yet respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

