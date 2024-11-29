Imagine a world in which courageous truth-tellers held important positions in major Western institutions. Those people could have prevented deluded or narcissistic males from lying and bullying their way into female spaces.

Instead, too often the women and girls have had to do it themselves.

On Wednesday, according to ESPN, the Boise State Broncos women’s volleyball team announced that it would forfeit its Mountain West Conference tournament semifinal match rather than compete against the San Jose State Spartans, whose roster includes a transgender player — a man pretending to be a woman — thereby prompting one user on the social media platform X to proclaim the Broncos the “REAL CHAMPIONS.”

In other words, the Boise State women surrendered an opportunity to play for a spot in the conference championship match. From there, a conference title would have meant advancing to the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament.

Boise State withdraws from Mountain West volleyball tournament rather than play San Jose State https://t.co/6SBhQUqy6G pic.twitter.com/dRCroNMLTr — New York Post (@nypost) November 28, 2024

Unfortunately, those brave women faced institutional rot from a school, a conference, and the federal judiciary.

On Monday, a federal judge appointed by President Joe Biden ruled against plaintiffs, including Spartans volleyball co-captain Brooke Slusser, who sought an emergency injunction that would have prevented the transgender player from competing.

Sadly, woke ESPN itself also showed why the Broncos’ decision qualified as courageous.

“The volleyball player has not spoken about her identity, and San Jose State has not commented on her identity due to federal privacy laws,” the ESPN article read. Thus, “ESPN is not naming the player.”

Meanwhile, conservative-leaning outlets — such as Fox News, the New York Post, the U.K.’s Daily Mail, and Outkick — all named the player.

Blaire Fleming, a 6-foot-1-inch redshirt senior and a man posing as a woman, stands at the center of the controversy.

Never mind San Jose State’s decision to allow Fleming onto its women’s volleyball roster. After all, many colleges and universities have gone so woke that they now qualify as beyond redemption.

The fact that a federal judge ruled in favor of a man playing in women’s sports, while an outlet as powerful as ESPN chose to protect the man’s identity, shows the extent to which transgender ideology has infested major institutions.

Meanwhile, Boise State had already forfeited two matches against San Jose State earlier this season. Wyoming, Utah State, Nevada, and Southern Utah had done likewise.

Thus, Mountain West officials knew that many of their players objected to competing against a man.

Still, those officials allowed their farce of a conference tournament to proceed.

In a statement accompanying the forfeiture decision, Boise State Athletics rightly insisted that its female volleyball players “should not have to forgo this opportunity while waiting for a more thoughtful and better system that serves all athletes.”

Alas, those in positions of authority will not do the right thing. So it falls to the young women, whose sacrifices the girls and women of future generations will assuredly honor.

“They’ve made it clear some things matter more than victory,” women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines posted.

Boise State FORFEITS the conference semifinal match against SJSU in protest of a man playing. They’ve made it clear some things matter more than victory. The BSU women’s volleyball team are HEROINES. Thank you, thank you, thank you @BroncoSportsVB https://t.co/MdkOzrrKci — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 28, 2024

“You ladies just became serious role models for lots of young girls,” another X user wrote.

Standing on values is what it’s all about!!! 👏 🏆 You ladies just became serious role models for lots of young girls 💯 — Jcuervo (@jcuervo624) November 28, 2024

Others called the Broncos a “class act” and the “REAL CHAMPIONS.”

This team is a class act. It takes so much courage to do what you’ve all done. This is a more historic moment in women’s volleyball than any championship would be. Thank you. — HeCheated.org (@hecheateddotorg) November 28, 2024

Congratulations to Boise State, the REAL CHAMPIONS. The only way to stop the nonsense of men playing against women is for the women to refuse to play them. The NCAA has created a monster! https://t.co/hk0Iw2LFvP — Evangelist Tim Lee (@MarineTimLee) November 28, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump’s impending return to the White House promises to restore sanity to a world consumed by transgender madness.

In the meantime, since cowardly liars still preside over most major institutions, young women and girls have had to sacrifice in order to protect themselves and help rectify a once-unfathomable injustice.

