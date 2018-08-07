Bolton: Trump Sanctions Working, Iranian ‘Elites are Getting Nervous’

In the game of nerves that is part of America’s effort to contain Iran, President Donald Trump is winning, according to National Security Advisor John Bolton.

During an appearance on Fox News on Monday, Bolton said the president’s determination not to alter his course is already paying off, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

“We’ve really already seen some of the implications,” Bolton said on “America’s Newsroom.” “The pressure on the Iranian economy is significant. The value of its currency is going through the floor. We’ve seen public reporting of massive flights of capital out of Iran.”

Bolton said Trump is having an impact at all levels of Iranian society.

“The elites are getting nervous. We continue to see demonstrations and riots in cities and towns all around Iran showing the dissatisfaction the people feel because of the strained economy,” he said.

Bolton repeated the message in another interview on CNN.

“Right up until the present day, we’ve seen continued demonstrations, even riots in cities and towns, all across Iran as the economic situation worsens,” Bolton said on “The Lead with Jake Tapper.” “So I think our re-imposition of sanctions has already had a major effect.”

On Monday, Trump imposed more sanctions against Iran that take effect Tuesday.

“The United States is fully committed to enforcing all of our sanctions, and we will work closely with nations conducting business with Iran to ensure complete compliance. Individuals or entities that fail to wind down activities with Iran risk severe consequences,” Trump said in a statement, CNN reported.

Bolton said more action against Iran could be in the offing.

“More sanctions come back in another 90 days, but this is an indication of how strongly we feel that the Iranian nuclear weapons program, its ballistic missile program, its support for terrorism, its belligerent activity in the Middle East, have to stop,” he said.

Bolton said the Trump administration wants Iran to change its ways, not its leaders — but was adamant about the key point.

“We are not going to allow Iran to get nuclear weapons,” he said.

Bolton was doubtful about the intentions of Iran, even though Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Monday that Iran wants to negotiate with the United States.

“Let’s see what really comes of it or whether it’s just more propaganda,” Bolton said.

He continued, “If the Iranians are really willing to come and talk about all of their malign behavior in the region and around the world, I think they’d find the president willing to do it.”

In a Twitter post Sunday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States is on the side of the Iranian people.

We are deeply concerned about reports of Iranian regime’s violence against unarmed citizens. U.S. supports Iranian people’s right to protest against the regime’s corruption & oppression without fear of reprisal. We call on the regime in #Iran to respect its people’s human rights. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 6, 2018

“We are deeply concerned about reports of Iranian regime’s violence against unarmed citizens,” he wrote. “U.S. supports Iranian people’s right to protest against the regime’s corruption & oppression without fear of reprisal. We call on the regime in #Iran to respect its people’s human rights.”

In announcing his re-imposition of sanctions, according to a White House media pool report, Trump again commented on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the formal name for the nuclear deal with Iran negotiated by former President Barack Obama.

Today, the United States is taking action to reimpose nuclear-related sanctions with respect to Iran. Full statement from President Trump: https://t.co/tfDYCDyfDT — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 6, 2018

“The JCPOA, a horrible, one-sided deal, failed to achieve the fundamental objective of blocking all paths to an Iranian nuclear bomb, and it threw a lifeline of cash to a murderous dictatorship that has continued to spread bloodshed, violence, and chaos. Since the deal was reached, Iran’s aggression has only increased. The regime has used the windfall of newly accessible funds it received under the JCPOA to build nuclear-capable missiles, fund terrorism, and fuel conflict across the Middle East and beyond,” Trump said in the statement.

“To this day, Iran threatens the United States and our allies, undermines the international financial system, and supports terrorism and militant proxies around the world,” Trump said. “The United States continues to stand with the long-suffering Iranian people, who are the rightful heirs to Iran’s rich heritage and the real victims of the regimes policies. We look forward to the day when the people of Iran, and all people across the region, can prosper together in safety and peace.”

