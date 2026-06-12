Breaking: Elon Musk Becomes World's First Trillionaire as SpaceX Goes Public

SpaceX roared through Wall Street’s stratosphere on Friday in in its initial public offering, leaving Elon Musk in a solo orbit above it all as the world’s first trillionaire.

SpaceX shares opened at $150, which, as noted by The Wall Street Journal, was 11 percent above the IPO price of $135 per share.

Musk’s share of SpaceX is worth about $690 billion. His stake in Tesla is worth about $279 billion.

As SpaceX executives rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, Musk watched on video.

Very inspiring words from Elon Musk today: “I always think about this. There are always problems on earth. There’s always things that we wish to be better, that we want to solve on Earth, and we should solve them. But there there also has to be things that get you excited… pic.twitter.com/A9auOI1Daf — Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) June 12, 2026

“SpaceX wants to be able to take you to the moon, take you to Mars, and ultimately beyond,” Musk said, according to PBS.

SpaceX raised $75 billion by selling 555.6 million shares.

Early Friday, SpaceX was valued at $1.77 trillion, but as its stock price rose, its value topped $2 trillion, according to CNBC.

.@elonmusk says he was literally “all in” betting everything he owned on Tesla and SpaceX when his third rocket failed and Peter Thiel stepped in to save SpaceX: “My buddies from PayPal saved my butt.” “Peter Thiel’s been a big supporter. He invested in SpaceX at an important… https://t.co/caYEA0YYgU pic.twitter.com/aKqIM34vUB — Jawwwn (@jawwwn_) June 11, 2026

Musk said SpaceX has had a positive cash flow for 11 years.

He said he plans “a significant growth phase” and hopes to put more than 100,000 satellites in orbit and develop artificial intelligence data centers in space.

SpaceX acquired Musk’s xAI in February. That means SpaceX owns Grok and X as well as Musk’s space-related projects, including Starlink.

Musk was not alone in cashing in. CNBC noted that SpaceX employees and executives who own the stock became millionaires and billionaires on Friday.

ELON MUSK: “It is certainly hard to believe that little company that started in a warehouse in El Segundo is now going public. It was the largest IPO ever, and let me tell you, if people had told me this was gonna happen, I was like, man, you must be smoking some really good… pic.twitter.com/NAcJ9UkDqT — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) June 12, 2026



As of about noon on Friday, the stock had hit $165 a share, a 22 percent increase from its initial target price, according to CNN.

SpaceX on Friday was ranked the sixth-largest U.S. publicly traded company behind Nvidia, Alphabet (parent of Google), Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon.

Some commentators said one day does not a success make, as noted by CNBC.

“This was a successful launch, no doubt about it,” Jay Woods, chief market strategist at Freedom Capital Markets said. “The public demand is there, so that’s a good thing. But now we’ll wait to see if it can hold that open price, or was it an euphoric retail crowd driving it?”

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