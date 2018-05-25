Bomb Attack at Canadian Restaurant Wounds 15

Fifteen people were wounded in a bombing near Toronto, Canada on Thursday, Reuters reported.

The blast went off around 10:30 p.m. local time at the Bombay Bhel restaurant city of Mississauga.

Canadian police believe two men were behind the bombing.

Sgt. Matt Bertram of the Peel Regional Police told The New York Times that the attackers had entered the restaurant and put down what looked like a pail or a paint can, which then detonated as the two fled.

The bomb was filled with “projectable objects,” he said.

“Nothing was said by these individuals,” Bertram said. “It appears they just went in, dropped off this device and took off right away.”

Police posted a photo to Twitter on Thursday, which shows the two suspects wearing dark sweatshirts, walking into the building. One appears to be holding an object.

“Peel Police said one suspect was in his mid-20s, stocky, and wore dark blue jeans and a dark zip-up hoody pulled over his head, with black cloth covering his face. The second was thin, and wore faded blue jeans, a gray t-shirt and a dark zip-up hoody over his head, also with his face covered,” Reuters reported.

2 suspects attended the scene, detonated an Improvised Explosive Device within the restaurant. Several injured were taken to local hospital and 3 in critical condition were taken to a Toronto Trauma Centre. pic.twitter.com/yzCT59UVN6 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) May 25, 2018

“Many people were screaming,” Rafael Concaceicao, a student from Brazil, told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. “They were trying to run out from the restaurant. There was a guy with glass inside his eyes. Many people were bleeding so much.”

The assailants are still on the run and police are asking the public for any information.

“There is no indication that this is a terrorism act. There is no indication that this is a hate crime at this time. We haven’t ruled anything out as we start our investigation,” said Peel Regional Police Chief Jennifer Evans.

“Every police resource is being used right now to locate the people responsible for this horrendous act.”

The bombing comes only one month after a driver plowed his van into a crowd of people in Toronto, killing 10 people and injuring 14.

Authorities have not revealed a motive behind that attack.

