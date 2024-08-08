Special Counsel Unleashes Devastating Evidence Regarding Hunter Biden and a Foreign Official in New Filing

Legal skirmishing that is taking place before Hunter Biden’s upcoming tax trial indicates that Hunter Biden received money from a Romanian businessman who was trying to become a player in American policy-making.

A filing from the office of special counsel David Weiss’s office said the individual also hoped Hunter Biden would help end an investigation of him that was taking place in Romania, according to NBC.

As noted by the New York Post, Hunter Biden is charged with failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes between 2016 and 2019.

The Post identified the Romanian businessman as Gabriel Popoviciu. The filing only uses the initials G.P. and refers to unnamed business partners of Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden, “who was attempting to influence U.S. policy and public opinion,” according to the filing, “agreed to attempt to influence U.S. public policy and receive millions of dollars pursuant to an oral agreement.”

“G.P. sought to retain Business Associate 1, the defendant, and Business Associate 2, to attempt to influence U.S. government agencies to investigate the Romanian criminal investigation of G.P, and thereby cause an end to the investigation of G.P. in Romania,” the filing said.

“Business Associate 1 and the defendant were concerned that lobbying work might cause political ramifications for the defendant’s father,” the filing said, a reference to President Joe Biden.

The filing claims an agreement was drafted alleging Hunter Biden and his partners were providing management services.

Instead, Hunter Biden and his partners were being paid to “attempt to influence U.S. government agencies to investigate the Romanian investigation of G.P., and Business Associate 1 would pass approximately 1/3 to the defendant as his compensation and approximately 1/3 to Business Associate 2 as his compensation,” the filing said.

Should Hunter Biden receive a lengthy prison sentence? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The filing says the three split roughly $3 million.

The filing also touched on Hunter Biden’s work for CEFC China Energy Co. Ltd and the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma.

“This evidence will not include evidence that the defendant performed lobbying activity in exchange for this compensation,” the filing said.

“Rather, the evidence will show the defendant performed almost no work in exchange for the millions of dollars he received from these entities,” the filing said.

The filing said Weiss “will introduce evidence that Business Associate 1 structured a business relationship in an effort to avoid having to register as a foreign agent, and that the defendant and his business partners did reach out to government officials, specifically the United States Department of State.”

“That evidence is relevant because it establishes that the defendant received income, when he earned the income, and his state of mind was not consistent with someone with a diminished capacity,” the filing said.

The filing appeared to be seeking to head off a possible defense that, due to Hunter Biden’s addiction, he was not responsible for his actions.

The filing notes that the government case will not address issues concerning whether money was “funneled” to Joe Biden.

“With respect to his first topic, ‘allegations that Mr. Biden (1) acted on behalf of a foreign principal to influence U.S. policy and public opinion,’ the defendant did receive compensation from a foreign principal to attempt to influence U.S. policy and public opinion, as alleged in the indictment, and this evidence is relevant and not unfairly prejudicial,” the filing said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.