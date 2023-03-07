Bongino Announces New Book on 'The Gift of Failure:' 'I Thank God for Each Failure'

Conservative commentator Dan Bongino has announced a new book that contains a message that we all would benefit from hearing.

The host of Fox News’ “Unfiltered” revealed Tuesday on Twitter that the book — titled “The Gift of Failure: (And I’ll rethink the title if this book fails)” — will be released Oct. 10.

“I’ve failed a lot. A LOT!” said Bongino, who was defeated in a 2012 U.S. Senate campaign and U.S. House races in 2014 and 2016.

“But I thank God for each failure because I used them as learning opportunities,” he said.

I’ve failed a lot. A LOT!

But I thank God for each failure because I used them as learning opportunities. And after seeing book after book about how wonderful people are, I decided to write a book about my failures, & it’s now available https://t.co/02SjZn2j9u… https://t.co/B8ZX9VTX8w — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 7, 2023

According to publisher PostHillPress, “In ‘The Gift of Failure,’ leading conservative commentator Dan Bongino identifies failures in his life and how those failures led to bigger and better things.

“With the same laser-focused intensity that has made him one of America’s most popular voices, Bongino uncompromisingly cuts to the heart of failure with a collection that is inspirational, motivational, entertaining, touching, and redemptive.”

In short, he aims to show how in the end, his failures worked to his benefit as they taught him valuable life lessons that helped him to become the success he is today.

Do you believe failure can be turned into something good? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

And Bongino has a lot to be proud of these days.

For starters, he has one of the most-watched cable news shows in the nation. Recent ratings showed that “Unfiltered” beat a CNN documentary on former President Barack Obama, whom he once guarded as a Secret Service agent.

Three years ago, Bongino inspired many with his battle against Hodgkin lymphoma, an experience he said changed him.

“I was given the gift by God of finding out that we all have an expiration date,” he said in 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Bongino (@dbongino)

The reaction to Bongino’s book announcement was overwhelmingly positive and encouraging.

I love this. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 7, 2023

I taught my students that the only thing wrong with failure is not learning from it. NO one successful hasn’t failed. It’s how we handle it that determines success or continued failure. — JJ HAWK (@JJHAWK97) March 7, 2023

Failing makes you stronger brother 👍👍👊👊👊 — AWadz (@AndyWadsworth68) March 7, 2023

Absolutely! Failure is one of the greatest teachers in life. It’s free on the job training…..if you learn by it. — David Hiatt (@DavidHi73922023) March 7, 2023

This is indeed an important life lesson for all of us. Failure is a part of life, and all of us are going to experience it at some point. But it is important that we take our failures as a learning experience and allow them to push us on to bigger and better things.

We should not be afraid of failure; we should be willing to learn from our failures. That is what Bongino has done, and that is how he has been so successful.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.