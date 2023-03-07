Parler Share
Commentary
Dan Bongino is seen at the Fox News Channel Studios in New York City on June 18, 2019.
Commentary
Dan Bongino is seen at the Fox News Channel Studios in New York City on June 18, 2019. (Roy Rochlin / Getty Images)

Bongino Announces New Book on 'The Gift of Failure:' 'I Thank God for Each Failure'

 By Peter Partoll  March 7, 2023 at 3:32pm
Parler Share

Conservative commentator Dan Bongino has announced a new book that contains a message that we all would benefit from hearing.

The host of  Fox News’ “Unfiltered” revealed Tuesday on Twitter that the book — titled “The Gift of Failure: (And I’ll rethink the title if this book fails)” — will be released Oct. 10.

“I’ve failed a lot. A LOT!” said Bongino, who was defeated in a 2012 U.S. Senate campaign and U.S. House races in 2014 and 2016.

“But I thank God for each failure because I used them as learning opportunities,” he said.

Trending:
Ambushed Homeowner Finds Pistol in His Face, But the Tables Quickly Turn When the Punks Are Outsmarted

According to publisher PostHillPress, “In ‘The Gift of Failure,’ leading conservative commentator Dan Bongino identifies failures in his life and how those failures led to bigger and better things.

“With the same laser-focused intensity that has made him one of America’s most popular voices, Bongino uncompromisingly cuts to the heart of failure with a collection that is inspirational, motivational, entertaining, touching, and redemptive.”

In short, he aims to show how in the end, his failures worked to his benefit as they taught him valuable life lessons that helped him to become the success he is today.

Do you believe failure can be turned into something good?

And Bongino has a lot to be proud of these days.

For starters, he has one of the most-watched cable news shows in the nation. Recent ratings showed that “Unfiltered” beat a CNN documentary on former President Barack Obama, whom he once guarded as a Secret Service agent.

Three years ago, Bongino inspired many with his battle against Hodgkin lymphoma, an experience he said changed him.

“I was given the gift by God of finding out that we all have an expiration date,” he said in 2021.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dan Bongino (@dbongino)

Related:
Dan Bongino Crushes with Most-Watched Cable News Show - Look How Bad Obama's Doc Flopped

The reaction to Bongino’s book announcement was overwhelmingly positive and encouraging.

This is indeed an important life lesson for all of us. Failure is a part of life, and all of us are going to experience it at some point. But it is important that we take our failures as a learning experience and allow them to push us on to bigger and better things.

We should not be afraid of failure; we should be willing to learn from our failures. That is what Bongino has done, and that is how he has been so successful.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




Bongino Announces New Book on 'The Gift of Failure:' 'I Thank God for Each Failure'
Critic Hates on Lara Trump for What She Did at Mar-a-Lago Fundraiser, But Then It All Blows Up in His Face
'Squad' Member Employee Is Anti-Semitic Spiritual Guru Who Thinks He's 109 Trillion Years Old
Woman Finds Out the Truth About Free Health Care the Hard Way: 'I Was in Excruciating Pain'
First Photos of Fetterman in Hospital Revealed, But There's 1 Major Problem
See more...

Conversation