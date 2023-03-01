Dan Bongino Crushes with Most-Watched Cable News Show - Look How Bad Obama's Doc Flopped

Conservative host Dan Bongino had America’s most-watched cable news show in prime time last week on the same day that CNN aired the first two parts of its big documentary on former President Barack Obama, according to Nielsen ratings data, proving that TV audiences are so over the former president.

According to the ratings data, all three Fox News hosts blew away CNN’s ratings for its four hours of Obama programming on Saturday, TVNews Now noted.

Brian Kilmeade and Lawrence Jones both handily beat the Obama broadcasts. Kilmeade earned 1.119 million viewers in the 8 p.m. slot to CNN’s 529,000 for the first hour of its Obama broadcasts. Then Jones earned 939,000 viewers to CNN’s 566,000 in the 10 p.m. slot. Kilmeade again outshined CNN at 11 p.m. with 573,000 to CNN’s 486,000.

But it was in the 9 p.m. hour that Fox News really excelled when Dan Bongino, who was once a Secret Service agent who protected Obama, outperformed CNN’s Obama epic with 1.199 million viewers to CNN’s paltry 609,000 for its second hour of Obama propaganda.

According to a press release, the Obama series, entitled, “Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union,” examines the ex-president’s “personal and political journey to becoming the 44th president of the United States.”

“The series weaves together conversations with colleagues, friends and critics, and interspersed with Obama’s own speeches and news interviews,” the description added. “It begins with Obama’s childhood and takes us through his perspective as the son of a white mother from Kansas and an African father, his spiritual formation by a generation of black leaders, and his hopes for a more inclusive America.”

The series interviews several radical members of Obama’s inner circle including anti-American preacher Jeremiah Wright, self-promoting gadfly Al Sharpton, far-left journalist Laura Washington, former Black Panther radical and Congressmen Bobby Rush, Rep. John Lewis, race-baiting writer Ta-Nehisi Coates, and more.

Despite these power players rambling about Obama’s rise to the top, viewers didn’t seem all that interested in the saga of Obama. Bongino seemed far more interesting, if the ratings are any indication.

Several of Dan’s fans were thrilled by the results:

And Bongino was, of course, thrilled.

Looks like real news on Fox won out over the fake propaganda pushing the Obama years on CNN. but it isn’t a surprise. Fox has been dominating in the ratings for the better part of the last two years straight. Indeed, just last week two of its programs earned more than three million viewers apiece.

The viewers have spoken.

