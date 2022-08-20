Boost Your Immune System as Virus and Flu Season Kicks In - New 'Immune Support Protocol' Available at Home

This article was sponsored by PureBulk.

PureBulk’s “Immune Support Protocol” offers strong nutritional support for our bodies to fight sickness as different viruses continue to circulate and many Americans continue to express concerns over vaccine safety.

“The immune system requires a balance of vitamins, minerals and nutrients to eliminate and protect against foreign pathogens, antigens, bacteria and more,” the Oregon-based company explained on its website regarding the protocol.

“Nutritional deficiencies weaken the immune system and prevent it from mounting an appropriate response toward invading toxins. PureBulk’s “Immune Support Protocol” provides essential vitamins, minerals and supplements that strengthen and support the immune system.”

The components of the protocol include Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Vitamin D3, Quercetin, Melatonin/L-Theanine and Zinc Ascorbate.

The PureBulk difference is that the company does not use fillers or additives, but instead the pure, unaltered supplement.

“Vitamin C stimulates both the innate immune system and the adaptive immune response. It promotes the rapid increase of lymphocytes — a type of leukocyte that includes natural killer cells, T cells and B cells,” according to the nutrition company.

PureBulk backs up its claims with links to several medical studies.

T cells and B cells have been written about extensively in relation to the body’s immune response to COVID-19.

“Vitamin D3 supplements support the immune system by activating the body’s natural defenses and acting as an immunoregulator. It enhances the immune system’s ability to defend against pathogens by improving T cell function,” PureBulk’s website said.

“The immune system struggles to perform without adequate vitamin D, and low levels of this vitamin increase individuals’ susceptibility to infections and illnesses. Vitamin D deficiencies also impair lung function and reduce the body’s ability to combat respiratory illnesses.”

Zinc, of course, has long been associated with helping the body fight viruses.

“Zinc is essential for both the innate and adaptive immune response, and zinc deficiencies increase the likelihood of developing infections,” the website said.

Quercetin is an antioxidant that acts in synergy with zinc to further enhance the body’s immunity.

“It also has anti-inflammatory, anti-viral and antimicrobial properties that support the immune system,” according to PureBulk.

Melatonin is another antioxidant known for stimulating the immune response, along with playing a role in sleep regulation.

Finally, L-Theanine is an amino acid found in teas, particularly green tea.

“L-Theanine also helps relieve tension in high-stress-response adults by attenuating the physical bodily reactions to stress,” according to PureBulk.

Chronic stress weakens the immune system.

“The combination of melatonin and L-theanine helps combat the negative effects of stress and interrupted sleep on the immune system.”

All the supplements contained in the PureBulk’s “Immune Support Protocol,” save L-theanine, are part of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance Protocols.

Dr. Mary Bowden, an ear, nose and throat specialist also practicing in Houston, told a panel hosted by GOP Sen. Ron Johnson in January that she had successfully treated over 2,000 patients following the FLCCC protocols.

Dr. Robert H. Shmerling, a faculty member at Harvard Medical School, wrote in an April 2021 piece the verdict is still out on the impact supplements might have in preventing or treating COVID-19.

However, “Based on the science, there is reason to be hopeful that supplements such as vitamin C or D, zinc or melatonin might help in the fight against COVID-19.”

