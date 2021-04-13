Border Patrol Agents Apprehend Sexual Predators, MS-13 Gang Member in US

With the United States’ southern border being swamped by a flood of illegal immigration, five of the men arrested this weekend are examples of why the country needs a strong border, and of the dangers the Biden administration’s policies are presenting.

According to Customs and Border Protection, two are known gang members and three already have histories of sex crimes in the United States.

One, apprehended Sunday evening near the Calexico, California, Port of Entry, is reportedly a member of the Paisas gang, according to a CBP news release. A 41-year-old native of Mexico, the man has a lengthy criminal history and has been previously deported, the release states.

The man has reportedly been convicted of several felonies previously in the U.S., including grand theft, robbery, and “re-entry by of a deported felon.” According to CBP, he was initially removed from the country in August 2004.

The second gang member arrested, according to a separate CBP news release, is a Salvadoran and member of the notorious MS-13 gang — which started in El Salvador and now has deadly branches throughout the U.S.

He was arrested by the McCallen, Texas, Border Patrol within 72 hours of the apprehensions of three other men, all of whom have previous sex crime convictions while being in the U.S. illegally.

The first of those, a Salvadoran, was arrested near Brownsville, Texas, Friday, and identified as Nelson Gomez-Guzman. According to the CBP, Gomez-Guzman already had a conviction in Harris County, Texas, for sexually assaulting a 14-year old. He’d been sentenced to five years in prison, the CBP release states.

The same day, an unidentified Honduran national with a criminal history in the U.S. was found to be among 14 illegal immigrants arrested near Hidalgo, Texas. The man had a conviction for third-degree “criminal sexual conduct” that had earned him a sentence of 15 months in prison, according to the CBP release.

In the same group as this sexual criminal was an unaccompanied minor, the release stated.

Saturday morning, McCallen Border Patrol agents station arrested a man attempting to evade a checkpoint near Falfurrias, Texas, the CBP release states.

A record check revealed the man had a first-degree sexual assault conviction from Bergen County, New Jersey, that had gotten him a nine-year sentence, according to the CBP release.

The news release ended with a statement that concisely sums up the dangerous situation President Joe Biden has created on the border.

“Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation,” the release states. “The U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector will continue to safeguard the nation and community against these criminal elements.”

While Biden and his administration might want to ignore it, his constituents cannot. Under his administration, human traffickers will be able to make more money than ever before.

According to the Inter-American Development Bank, human traffickers can get between $4,000 and $50,000 per illegal alien, depending on where they come from and where they’re going from. How could they turn down an opportunity as the one Biden has given them?

Biden refuses to acknowledge this, but his policies are consistently hurting Americans nationwide, and especially those living near the border. Unfortunately, although it’s obviously beyond good that Border Patrol apprehended these men, there are undoubtedly many more with previous criminal convictions in the U.S. who are slipping back into the country.

Thanks to Biden’s Jan. 20 executive order that revoked emergency status from the border crisis and ended funding for construction of the border wall, federal and local law enforcement also lost crucial funding.

Money those agencies could have used protecting vulnerable American communities was sent back to the federal government to be inevitably wasted by the current administration.

The order left miles of the border completely undefended. We’ve seen migrants quite literally walking through the gaps created by the Biden order, and the president is still attempting to ignore it.

The bottom line is that while we know these men were arrested, with Biden’s immigration policy, it’s unlikely the majority will be apprehended.

Similar to human traffickers themselves, Biden has, through his immigration policy, demonstrated “zero regard” for the safety and well-being of normal, everyday American citizens.

If Americans didn’t know it already, these arrests prove it.

