The Biden administration’s border catastrophe continues to endanger public safety and make American children vulnerable to being targeted by predatory child molesters.

On Saturday, Border Patrol agents near Abrams, Texas, apprehended two convicted child molesters embedded in a caravan of 10 illegal aliens — including one unaccompanied child.

Among the migrants was Raul Sanchez-Sanchez, a 28-year-old Salvadoran man who was previously arrested for raping a child in Washington state, Customs and Border Protection announced Monday.

In 2016, Sanchez-Sanchez was found guilty and sentenced to 34 months in jail for the rape.

Also hiding within the migrant caravan was another convicted child sex offender, Rafael Rauda-Lopez, CBP said.

Police records showed that the 49-year-old Salvadoran man had twice been convicted of child molestation in New York City: In 2014, Rauda-Lopez was arrested for sexual contact with a 9-year-old girl, and in 2016, he was convicted of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.

CBP said both convicted sex offenders were being “processed accordingly.” Presumably, this means they’ll be deported. But that won’t stop them from returning to the United States — and roaming into your neighborhood — given the White House’s refusal to secure the border.

“Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation,” the agency said in a statement.

Are the Biden administration's border policies putting children in danger? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

This phenomenon of criminals, including child rapists, illegally crossing the border and then sneaking back into the country after being deported — multiple times, in some cases — is escalating.

The Biden administration emboldens them with its open-borders rhetoric and policies, making Border Patrol agents act like a frustrated dog running in a circle trying to catch its own tail.

It is a colossal waste of taxpayer-funded federal resources and a gross dereliction of duty to not stem this crisis immediately.

Illegal aliens abuse children across the United States, not just in border states and cities. Why? Because they fan out across the country.

Illegal immigrant arrested on 100+ child sex crime charges in Louisiana https://t.co/22ZmZiItTm — CBS 17 (@WNCN) April 2, 2019

In 2019, more than 331 illegal aliens were charged with 1,172 child rapes and child sexual assaults in the state of North Carolina alone, according to North Carolinians for Immigration Reform and Enforcement.

Independent researcher James Johnson, who tracks data for NCFIRE, noted these child rapes by illegal aliens aren’t limited just to his state. They’re happening everywhere.

“It’s happening in every state — we just happen to be compiling the information. It’s a mess,” Johnson told The Epoch Times in 2019.

He said his data compilations underestimate the true number of these horrific crimes.

“The ones that I cannot confirm as being illegal aliens, I do not put in the reports,” Johnson said. “So our reports are obviously on the low side every month.”

While this emergency spirals out of control, Vice President Kamala Harris still has not visited the border, even though she was put in charge of managing the crisis 56 days ago, on March 24.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said the Biden administration is pushing the “most radical immigration plan any administration has ever proposed in history.”

“They have proposed allowing every single person who was deported from this country for the last four years to come back,” Cruz said in February. “They don’t make exceptions for criminals, for murderers, for rapists.”

The Harvard-educated attorney is alarmed that the White House does not want taxpayer-funded federal agencies that are charged with enforcing immigration laws to do their jobs.

“It is utterly bizarre to have a federal administration refusing to enforce the law against violent criminals,” Cruz said on “The Michael Berry Show” podcast. “It makes our country more dangerous.”

Instead of changing the laws through Congress, Democrats are cavalierly flouting the legislation that they helped put in place years ago.

“We are a nation of immigrants, and there are wonderful people who come here and come here legally. There’s a right way to come,” Cruz said.

“But today’s Democratic Party has been radicalized where … they’re not even willing to enforce the law against violent criminals who are committing horrific crimes.”

This is today’s leftists in a nutshell: They expect you to work and pay taxes so they can use your money to subsidize illegal aliens while they encourage anti-American groups such as Black Lives Matter and antifa to destroy your country — and they berate you as racist if you don’t cheerfully submit to this.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →

* Name

* Email



* Message





* All fields are required. Success!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.