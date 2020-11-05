Border agents seized over 45 pounds of black tar heroin and nearly 850 pounds of marijuana near Laredo, Texas, on Monday, officials announced Tuesday.

The narcotics were seized in two separate incidents, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

Agents seized nearly $4 million worth of black tar heroin and around $680,000 worth of marijuana.

“Drug smugglers haven’t let a pandemic stop them, and neither have vigilant Border Patrol agents,” CBP official Mark Morgan tweeted Wednesday.

In 1 day, Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents seized:

▪️ 45lbs of heroin: https://t.co/gjabzgqKdS

▪️ 848lbs of marijuana: https://t.co/0XvBvcC47R Drug smugglers haven’t let a pandemic stop them, and neither have vigilant Border Patrol agents. Great work! pic.twitter.com/zwI6EiguA8 — CBP Mark Morgan (@CBPMarkMorgan) November 4, 2020

The driver of a pickup truck exhibited “extremely nervous behavior” during an inspection and was directed to a secondary vehicular inspection in which agents seized almost 46 pounds of black tar heroin, according to a CBP news release.

The driver and one passenger, both U.S. citizens, were arrested and the vehicle was seized by Border Patrol officials.

“Despite the challenges of COVID-19, Border Patrol agents remain vigilant in securing our borders from all threats, including the smuggling of drugs into the country,” CBP official Matthew J. Hudak said.

In another incident, agents attempted to intercept a suspicious van near the Rio Grande.

The driver abandoned the vehicle, and officials found almost 850 pounds of marijuana inside, according to a CBP news release.

Officials seized the vehicle and turned the narcotics over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

