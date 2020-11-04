Login
Border Patrol Detains Over 100 Illegal Aliens Hidden in Texas Stash Houses

Over 100 illegal immigrants were found at three separate stash houses and detained over the span of a week near Laredo, Texas, border officials announced.

By Kaylee Greenlee
Published November 4, 2020 at 4:20pm
Over 100 illegal immigrants were found at three separate stash houses and detained over the span of a week near Laredo, Texas, border officials announced.

Border agents worked with Webb County Sheriff’s deputies to shut down a stash house hiding 24 illegal immigrants in Laredo, Texas, Customs and Border Patrol announced on Nov. 3.

The illegal immigrants were found to be from Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico.

Agents also detained 68 illegal immigrants while searching another residence in Laredo, CBP announced on Oct. 30.

Agents found the illegal immigrants to be from Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico.

In another incident, agents detained 27 illegal immigrants from Mexico after a report of suspicious activity at an abandoned house near San Ygnacio, about 36 miles south of Laredo, CBP announced on Oct. 29.

“With a noted increase in COVID-19 infections among detainees, the smuggling and housing of large groups of individuals in stash houses and close quarters without PPE not only endangers the people being smuggled, but the safety of our nation,” CBP said.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Kaylee Greenlee
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







