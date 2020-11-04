Over 100 illegal immigrants were found at three separate stash houses and detained over the span of a week near Laredo, Texas, border officials announced.

Border agents worked with Webb County Sheriff’s deputies to shut down a stash house hiding 24 illegal immigrants in Laredo, Texas, Customs and Border Patrol announced on Nov. 3.

The illegal immigrants were found to be from Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico.

Laredo Sector USBP agents shut down 3 stash houses in a week:

▪️ 24 individuals: https://t.co/V9tOQnfxx6

▪️ 68 individuals: https://t.co/iAqt1b7Ivf

▪️ 27 individuals: https://t.co/zs8kIMooEm

Migrants continue to show a total disregard for public health during the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/EFHVdrwOCr — CBP Mark Morgan (@CBPMarkMorgan) November 4, 2020

Agents also detained 68 illegal immigrants while searching another residence in Laredo, CBP announced on Oct. 30.

Agents found the illegal immigrants to be from Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico.

In another incident, agents detained 27 illegal immigrants from Mexico after a report of suspicious activity at an abandoned house near San Ygnacio, about 36 miles south of Laredo, CBP announced on Oct. 29.

“With a noted increase in COVID-19 infections among detainees, the smuggling and housing of large groups of individuals in stash houses and close quarters without PPE not only endangers the people being smuggled, but the safety of our nation,” CBP said.

