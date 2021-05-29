Lifestyle
Lifestyle

Bottlenose Dolphin's Motherly Instincts Kick in When She Sees Abandoned Baby Whale

Amanda Thomason May 29, 2021 at 2:11pm

Earlier this year, researchers in Paihia, New Zealand, spotted something interesting as they observed a mixed group of whales and dolphins swimming.

There were several species present, but in a surprise to those watching in February, two species seemed to stick together.

The Far Out Ocean Research Collective shared photos along with their observations on Facebook.

“An interesting observation of an adult oceanic bottlenose dolphin with a new-born long-finned pilot whale off north-eastern New Zealand,” they shared on April 9.

Trending:
Kamala Harris Tells Naval Academy Graduates That the US Is Entering 'a New Age'

“Earlier in the day, the dolphin was part of a mixed-species group of false killer whales, pilot whales and oceanic bottlenose dolphins.

“However, these photos were taken several hours after the pilot whales had left the group. The bottlenose dolphin is a well-known member of the offshore population. We are processing a lot of photos from recent encounters at the moment and it will be interesting to see if the calf remained with its adoptive mother.

“Bottlenose dolphins are known to occasionally acquire calves of other species but the reasons behind this are still not fully understood.”

It appeared the dolphin had taken the young whale under its flipper, so to speak.

Weeks later, the researchers realized they had spotted the unlikely pair still sticking together, providing an opportunity for them to study the phenomenon more closely.

“A follow-up to our post on the bottlenose dolphin seen with a pilot whale calf a few weeks ago,” the group posted in an update from May 17. “Upon analyzing our many photos from this season we found another record of the same bottlenose dolphin with (presumably) the same pilot whale calf.

“We have included both photos to show the calf’s growth over the 5-week period.”

In the post as well as in the comments, the team stated it had been tracking this particular dolphin since 2005, and that it was known to hang out with pilot whales.

Related:
Rock Climber Dies After Slipping Off Snowy Ledge and Falling 100 Feet Into Gully

Researchers couldn’t say whether the dolphin had lost her own baby before appearing to adopt the whale calf.

“It could be a misguided motherly instinct, or she lost her own calf,” Jochen Zaeschmar, a marine researcher with the collective, told TVNZ in Auckland.

Far Out researchers said calf mortality is “quite high in many wild mammals.”

“Predation and disease are two known reasons. Poor parenting skills, insufficient food and pollution are others,” they said on Facebook.

Zaeschmar said the whale calf likely will find its way back to its kind.

“Pilot whales spend seven years with their calves,” he told TVNZ. “There is a good chance it will eventually join another pod of pilot whales, as they often cross paths.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Bottlenose Dolphin's Motherly Instincts Kick in When She Sees Abandoned Baby Whale
Family Heartbroken After Support Dog for Boy with Autism Suddenly Goes Missing
After Spending Nearly 7 Years at a Shelter, Dog Finally Finds His Forever Home
Missing Pet Tortoise Mistakenly Returned to the Wild, 'Really Worried' Owner Begins Frantic Search
20 Golden Retrievers Arrive at Their Forever Homes After Being Rescued from Meat Markets
See more...

Conversation