Boxing Legend Floyd Mayweather Attacked by Mob Over His Pro-Israel Stance

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather was accosted by a crowd of pro-Palestinian supporters in London recently while he was shopping for jewelry in a high-end London neighborhood.

The incident was linked to Mayweather’s very public support of Israel, according to The U.K. Sun.

The Sun quoted a witness it did not name as saying, “The crowd used racial slurs” towards him.

“Mayweather had been shopping when he was asked why he supported Israel. He doubled down and said he was proud to support the Jews. Then someone took a swing at him because of that. It looked very targeted,” the witness said.

“He was bundled out of the shop, but by then there were multiple people trying to hit him and pushing his security guards.”

Another witness said the incident began when someone shouted, “He supports genocide.”

“There was a massive argument going on. People were pushing trying to get him and slap his head. All these macho men were trying to fight him,” the second witness said.

Although the Sun reported some accounts said Mayweather was hit, the former featherweight champion denied those claims.

“I wasn’t punched or touched in any way,” Mayweather posted on Instagram. “What you’re seeing is just my security doing their job to keep things under control.”

“I was in the UK for a quick 48-hour stop to do some shopping,” he wrote, adding, “I’m perfectly fine, and there’s nothing more to it.”

Writer Han Mazzig posted on X that there was no question Mayweather was targeted over his support for Israel.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language, which may offend some readers.

Famous boxer and supporter of Jews and Israel, Floyd Mayweather, was assaulted by a “Free Palestine” mob last night in London. The protesters attempted to punch the boxing star and chased him out of the store where he was shopping. This is not what it means to protest the… pic.twitter.com/MBmcsSrKqE — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) December 11, 2024

“Famous boxer and supporter of Jews and Israel, Floyd Mayweather, was assaulted by a ‘Free Palestine’ mob last night in London,” Mazzig wrote.

“The protesters attempted to punch the boxing star and chased him out of the store where he was shopping. This is not what it means to protest the Israeli government. This is not what it means to fight for the safety of Palestinians. And it is certainly not what it means to advocate for peace in the Middle East,” he wrote.

“This is blatant harassment and intimidation of anyone who dares to defend Jews. Sending all my sympathy to Floyd, whose courage and strength are as remarkable outside the ring as they are inside it,” he wrote.

Mayweather recently announced his Mayweather Israel Initiative, which will deliver gifts to all orphans in Israel over the coming year.

“Over the next year, every orphan in Israel will be visited by the Floyd Mobile and receive special birthday gifts. To all the widows and orphans: keep your heads held high as we honor the cherished memories of those who have passed,” he wrote on Instagram.

