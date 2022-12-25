Parler Share
Commentary

Boy Unearths Image on Toblerone Chocolate Bar: 'Hidden in Full View for 60+ Years'

 By Mike Landry  December 25, 2022 at 1:00pm
This just in: A bear has been spotted on a package of Toblerone candy.

Well, that’s not exactly true. But in the familiar mountain logo of the tasty treat, which is often found in Christmas stockings, there is the image of a bear.

Except most people don’t notice it.

The discovery came to light several years ago, when the mother of a 10-year-old tweeted that the boy spotted the bear and wondered about it.

“My son had his first Toblerone today,” she tweeted and her son asked her, “What’s the bear for?”

“What bear?” asked the mom. And then she saw it. It was there all along, but she never noticed it until she was “today years old.”

It’s become big news.

Now, nearly 31,000 “likes” and almost 10,000 retweets later, the discovery of Stephanie and her son can certainly be said to have gone viral.

Have you ever noticed the bear on the Toblerone packaging?

People had been eating Toblerone chocolate candy for years and never noticed the bear. But there it is, right on the package, clearly outlined by shading on the mountain logo.

Stephanie later tweeted that Toblerone candy is made in Bern, Switzerland, which is known as the city of bears.

To which Geoff Loughton responded with a tweet containing what he said was the city’s coat of arms, which features a bear.

Other Twitter responses to the perception by Stephanie’s son were almost as intriguing as the discovery itself. Many individuals said they had been eating Toblerone candy for a long time, but had never noticed the bear in the logo.

One individual tweeted that the bear was “hidden in full view for 60+ years to me,” according to The New York Post.

Despite the discovery, some still couldn’t see it.

Here’s a post that spells it out, for those still having trouble seeing it.

Some respondents got downright fancy with the issue.

And when you see the Toblerone bear, you own it.

Mike Landry
Contributor, Commentary
Mike Landry, PhD, is a retired business professor. He has been a journalist, broadcaster and church pastor. He writes from Northwest Arkansas on current events and business history.
