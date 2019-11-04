Nest Camera Captures Heartwarming Moment Little Boy Uses Own Candy To Refill Stranger's Empty Bowl

Jackson Champagne, an 8-year-old Maryland boy, is going viral for his selfless actions while trick-or-treating on Halloween this year.

The story began with Leslie and Kevin Hodges, who left a bowl of Halloween candy on the front porch of their Gambrills, Maryland home.

Kevin, a Prince George’s County firefighter, had to work that evening, so Leslie took their 3-year-old daughter trick-or-treating, leaving the bowl of candy unattended outside.

By the time Jackson and his younger sister walked up to the Hodges’ doorstep for candy, the bowl was empty.

“All gone,” the boy could be heard saying on video surveillance footage from the Hodges’ Nest camera. “There ain’t no more candy.”

Jackson then proceeded to take a couple of handfuls of candy out of his own Halloween bag to replenish the empty bowl on the porch.

Meanwhile, Kevin was watching the entire scene unfold while at work.

“I was actually watching it with the guys on my shift as Jackson dug into his bag and put candy in the bowl, so I immediately made a clip of it and sent it to (my wife) and said, ‘Check this kid out. You won’t believe it,’” Kevin told WRC-TV.

Leslie was so moved by the kind deed that she posted the video on social media, which had been viewed over 15 million times in a matter of days.

“For a child to do that without being prompted, it was really nice, so I said other people need to see this,” Leslie said.

The boy’s parents, Ty and Danielle Champagne, were bursting with pride over their son’s thoughtfulness but said his actions were right in line with Jackson’s character.

“I had a moment, a mommy moment, and I was, like, patting myself on the back, ‘Aww, that’s my son,’” Danielle Champagne told WRC-TV.

Ty Champagne, 27, described his son as a generous soul.

“That’s the type of kid Jackson is. He’s always giving,” Ty told The Washington Post. “He’s a very sweet, kind and soft-spoken kid. I’ve never seen a moment where he acts out negatively toward humanity.”

When Jackson’s father asked his son why he chose to give up some of his Halloween candy, the boy simply said he was thinking of others.

“For the kids after me,” Jackson said.

The two families plan to meet in person so the Hodges family can personally thank Jackson for his selfless act.

