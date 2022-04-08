Breaking: Academy Announces Will Smith's Punishment for 'Slap Heard Around the World'

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Friday announced actor Will Smith’s punishment for assaulting Chris Rock during the Oscars last month.

Smith will be banned from attending future Academy Awards for 10 years.

“The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” the academy’s board of governors said in an open letter to members.

The board also apologized for failing to properly respond to the public assault.

Will Smith banned from the Oscars – and all other ‘Academy’ events – for the next 10 years. In a letter sent by Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson:… pic.twitter.com/10JzWiyowd — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) April 8, 2022

“During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room,” the letter said.

“For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented.”

Smith announced his resignation as a member of the academy last month, a move that expedited a meeting to decide the actor’s punishment.

Is this a fair punishment? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

In a statement provided to CNN, on Friday, the Oscar-winning actor admitted his guilt and accepted his punishment.

“I accept and respect the Academy’s decision,” Smith said.

During the Oscars on March 27, Smith initially laughed at a joke Rock made about his wife’s bald head.

Rock suggested Jada Pinkett Smith would star in a sequel to “G.I. Jane,” a 1990s movie in which Demi Moore’s character had a shaved head.

The actress has said she has alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss.

Moments after the joke, Will Smith walked onto the stage and slapped Rock.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth,” he exclaimed angrily after he returned to his seat.

The Chris Rock joke… pic.twitter.com/yNS1PFBVXr — David Pinsen (@dpinsen) March 28, 2022

Audiences were initially unsure if the assault was a stunt.

The bizarre public assault led some to question why Smith didn’t face criminal charges after attacking Rock.

The Los Angeles Police Department said Rock declined to press charges.

Smith apologized to Rock the day after the assault after declining to do so in a speech accepting an award later in the ceremony.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.