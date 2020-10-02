Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, has tested negative for coronavirus.

After President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, many became worried that the Democratic nominee could have potentially been exposed during the presidential debate on Tuesday.

But Biden took a rapid test Friday that came back negative, NBC News reported, citing a statement from his personal physician,Kevin O’Conner.

What you need to know

At Joe Biden’s advanced age, 77, he would be at much higher risk of fatality should he ever contract the disease.

Biden’s wife, Jill, has also tested negative for the disease.

On Friday, the president himself tweeted out that both he and the first lady had tested positive for COVID-19.

Vice President Mike Pence and the second lady tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday morning.

What we need to find out

It has not been confirmed that the next presidential debate will be pushed back, although due to Trump’s contracting of the disease, some have speculated that could happen.

It’s unclear whether anyone in Biden’s camp has contracted the disease.

If Biden is elected president, he would be the oldest president in United States history.

Due to his advanced age, Biden is at serious risk should he contract the disease.

