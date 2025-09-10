Breaking: Campus Shut Down After Charlie Kirk Shooting, Manhunt Underway

A suspect is not in custody in the assassination of conservative media juggernaut Charlie Kirk, despite earlier reports.

Kirk was shot at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

A person was immediately detained after Kirk was fatally struck. Images circulated of a man from the crowd near the front of the stage being held.

According to the school, it is believed the 31-year-old was fired upon up to 200 yards away.

CNN reported:

“There is no suspect in custody in the shooting of political activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University, a law enforcement source told CNN, despite the school saying earlier police did have someone in custody.”

A representative with Utah Valley University told the network, “Campus is closed and classes have been canceled until further notice… We are asking those still on campus to secure in place until police officers can safely escort them off campus.”

President Donald Trump confirmed Kirk’s death on social media.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 09.10.25 04:40 PM EST pic.twitter.com/TfkbqvolVw — Fan Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) September 10, 2025

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!” Trump said.

