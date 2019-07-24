Breaking: Current Google Engineer Goes Public: ‘Ridiculous To Say There’s No Bias’

Millions of supporters of President Donald Trump have long suspected that major technology companies are practicing political bias.

Greg Coppola is one of them, but he has a point of view most other Trump supporters don’t.

He’s a software engineer for Google, and he doesn’t have any doubt about the company’s practices.

“I see Google executives go to Congress and say, ‘It’s not manipulated, it’s not political,’” Coppola told Project Veritas’ James O’Keefe in an interview released Wednesday.

“And I’m just so sure that’s not true.”

Coppola told O’Keefe he’s been with Google for five years. His on-camera interview comes in the wake of the Project Veritas exposé on the political bias of Google executives.

That expose was based on O’Keefe’s trademark undercover videos, but there was nothing undercover about the interview with Coppola. The current Google employee was on the record and very upfront about what he thinks is happening at the search engine giant.

Last year, Google CEO Sundar Pichai told Congress politics has no place in his company’s procedures.

“I lead this company without political bias and work to ensure that our products continue to operate that way,” Pichai said in testimony excerpted in the Project Veritas video. “To do otherwise would be against our core principles and our business interests.”

Coppola wasn’t buying that at all.

“I think it’s ridiculous to say there’s no bias,” he told O’Keefe. “I think everyone who supports anything other than the Democrats, anyone who’s pro-Trump or in any way deviates from what CNN, The New York Times are pushing, notices how bad it is.

“I think maybe in his mind he can justify it through some redefinition of what the word ‘political’ is.”

Coppola said he’s watched the atmosphere at Google change from 2014, when he said it was basically a great technology company to work for, through 2015 and into the 2016 presidential campaign.

“The angle that the Democrats and the media took was that anyone who liked Donald Trump was a racist, even a Nazi, and that got picked up everywhere,” he told O’Keefe. “Every tech company, everybody in New York. Everybody in the field of computer science basically believed that.”

And that’s showed in Google’s product, Coppola said, noting that CNN — a vociferously anti-Trump news organization — is the top source of Google news stories involving searches for Donald Trump.

“Someone has to wonder how it got to be that way,” he said.

Its potential to swing American elections is already apparent.

In Senate testimony earlier this month, Robert Epstein, a senior researcher at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology, said Google search result bias could have swung more than 10 million votes toward Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

The 2020 election results could be even more drastic, Epstein said.

Coppola told O’Keefe that that’s why he’s speaking out publicly.

“For a while, we had tech that was politically neutral. Now we have tech that, first of all, is taking sides in a political contest,” he told O’Keefe.

“More generally, we have to just decide now … do we run the technology, does the technology run us?

“I don’t buy the idea that Big Tech is politically neutral. And I think we need to start incorporating that into whatever strategy we use to have a democracy going forward.”

