Breaking: FBI Fires Agent Peter Strzok Over Anti-Trump Text Messages

By Bryan Chai
at 8:57am
Embattled FBI agent Peter Strzok has officially been fired over his anti-Donald Trump text messages, according to multiple outlets.

Strzok had been one of the agents spearheading the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

He was promptly removed from the investigation and came under intense criticism after several anti-Trump text messages surfaced.

According to the Washington Post, Strzok’s lawyer, Aitan Goelman, claimed that FBI Deputy Director David L. Bowdich personally ordered the firing on Friday.

That comes in stark contrast to the normal internal disciplinary arm of the FBI, which originally suggested a demotion and 60-day suspension.

Goelman believes his client had been lied to, based on “assurances” that he would face a standard disciplinary process.

“This isn’t the normal process in any way more than name,” Goelman said.

As of this writing, the FBI has yet to comment on the firing.

Are you surprised the FBI dismissed Peter Strzok?

A 22-year veteran of the FBI, Strzok’s professional and personal life had become the subject of intense scrutiny in recent months.

Strzok and then-FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who were having an affair, exchanged numerous anti-Trump text messages that were ultimately uncovered.

According to Fox News, the two had exchanged nearly 50,000 text messages during the Russian investigation probe, and many were vehemently anti-Trump.

“No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it,” Strzok told Page in a particularly damning 2016 text message. Page had just asked if Trump could actually become president.

Trump has also been a frequent critic of Strzok and the Russian interference investigation he was leading.

“Read (Strzok’s) hate filled and totally biased Emails an the answer is clear!” Trump said in July.

The FBI clearly has done so, and Strzok will no longer be a part of the bureau as a result.

