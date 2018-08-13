Breaking: FBI Fires Agent Peter Strzok Over Anti-Trump Text Messages

Embattled FBI agent Peter Strzok has officially been fired over his anti-Donald Trump text messages, according to multiple outlets.

Breaking News: FBI fires Peter Strzok, agent at center of collusion probe, months after his anti-Trump text messages were revealed https://t.co/JXUeNWcQDY pic.twitter.com/O3bjjgcrKg — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 13, 2018

Strzok had been one of the agents spearheading the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

He was promptly removed from the investigation and came under intense criticism after several anti-Trump text messages surfaced.

According to the Washington Post, Strzok’s lawyer, Aitan Goelman, claimed that FBI Deputy Director David L. Bowdich personally ordered the firing on Friday.

TRENDING: Trump Says He’ll ‘Get Involved’ After FBI Fights to Keep Texts Secret

That comes in stark contrast to the normal internal disciplinary arm of the FBI, which originally suggested a demotion and 60-day suspension.

Goelman believes his client had been lied to, based on “assurances” that he would face a standard disciplinary process.

“This isn’t the normal process in any way more than name,” Goelman said.

As of this writing, the FBI has yet to comment on the firing.

Are you surprised the FBI dismissed Peter Strzok? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

A 22-year veteran of the FBI, Strzok’s professional and personal life had become the subject of intense scrutiny in recent months.

Strzok and then-FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who were having an affair, exchanged numerous anti-Trump text messages that were ultimately uncovered.

According to Fox News, the two had exchanged nearly 50,000 text messages during the Russian investigation probe, and many were vehemently anti-Trump.

“No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it,” Strzok told Page in a particularly damning 2016 text message. Page had just asked if Trump could actually become president.

Trump has also been a frequent critic of Strzok and the Russian interference investigation he was leading.

RELATED: Horrifying New Mexico Compound Uncovered: Moms of 11 Children Arrested, 1 Boy Still Missing

How can the Rigged Witch Hunt proceed when it was started, influenced and worked on, for an extended period of time, by former FBI Agent/Lover Peter Strzok? Read his hate filled and totally biased Emails and the answer is clear! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2018

“Read (Strzok’s) hate filled and totally biased Emails an the answer is clear!” Trump said in July.

The FBI clearly has done so, and Strzok will no longer be a part of the bureau as a result.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.