SECTIONS
World News
Print

Breaking Report: Catastrophic Explosion at Russian Ammo Dump, Shock Wave Forms Dome Above Mushroom Cloud

By Josh Manning
Published August 5, 2019 at 11:41am
Print

A massive explosion has occurred in Siberia, reportedly near the town Achinsk.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known, though it reportedly took place at an artillery storage base.

Thousands of people have been evacuated to “be relocated from a 20km radius around the site,” according to the Financial Times.

The Times reported that the site houses thousands of artillery shells.

TRENDING: ‘Kill Them All, Slit Their Throats’: ISIS Warns of Terror Attacks in San Francisco, New York, London

Amateur videos of what appears to be the explosion are showing up on Twitter and spreading quickly for good reason — the fireball and preceding shock wave are truly incredible.

One video captured a particularly jaw-dropping image as an explosion erupted. The force of the blast was so strong that a literal shock wave temporarily domed the budding mushroom cloud.

That video appears to have been taken inside the evacuation zone, judging by the differential between when the explosion is seen and when it is heard.

RELATED: Alert: Trump Breaks Off Nuclear Treaty, Intends To Counter Missile Threat from Putin’s Russia

As of publication four people have been reported injured.

Note: This is an early report on a story with little English language coverage. Tweets and videos embedded are believed to be of the event, though 100% confirmation is not possible at this time. This story is subject to revision. 

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Josh Manning
Senior Editor for News, The Western Journal
Josh Manning is The Western Journal's senior editor for news. He holds an MPP from Harvard University and a BA from Lyon College.
Josh Manning grew up outside of Memphis, TN and developed a love of history, politics, and government studies thanks to a life-changing history and civics teacher named Mr. McBride.

He holds an MPP from Harvard University and a BA from Lyon College, a small but distinguished liberal arts college. While in school he did everything possible to confront, discomfit, and drive ivy league liberals to their knees. He also received a death threat over his conservative views from a fellow Harvard student.

After a number of years working in academe, he moved to digital journalism and opinion. Since that point, he has held various leadership positions at The Western Journal and now serves as senior editor for all news.

He's married to a gorgeous blonde who played in the 1998 NCAA women's basketball championship, and he has two pre-teens who hate doing dishes more than poison. He makes life possible for two boxers -- "Hank" Rearden Manning and "Tucker" Carlson Manning -- and a pitbull named Nikki Haley "Gracie" Manning.
Education
MPP from Harvard University, BA from Lyon College
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, tiny fragments of college French
Topics of Expertise
Writing, politics, Christianity, social media curation, higher education







Breaking Report: Catastrophic Explosion at Russian Ammo Dump, Shock Wave Forms Dome Above Mushroom Cloud
Breaking: Supreme Court Okays Proceeding With Border Wall, Delivers Huge Victory to Trump
Watch: Beauty Queen Who Was Cut After Supporting Trump Finally Speaks Out – Issues Fiery, Take-No-Prisoners Response
3 Islamists Head to Firing Squad After Filming Selves Beheading 2 Young Women, Calling Them ‘Enemies of God’
I’ve Been Critical of Trump, But He’s Dead Right To Tell Omar & America-Haters To Get Out
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×