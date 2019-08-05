Breaking Report: Catastrophic Explosion at Russian Ammo Dump, Shock Wave Forms Dome Above Mushroom Cloud

A massive explosion has occurred in Siberia, reportedly near the town Achinsk.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known, though it reportedly took place at an artillery storage base.

Thousands of people have been evacuated to “be relocated from a 20km radius around the site,” according to the Financial Times.

The Times reported that the site houses thousands of artillery shells.

🇷🇺Impresionante onda expansiva que se origino por una fuerte explosión un en arsenal de base militar rusa, en #Siberia, cerca de #Achinsk región de Krasnoyarsk. 🧨Se reportan 8 heridos, miles de evacuados y un cierre de espacio en radio de 20km. pic.twitter.com/nQvhD4K1FB — Instituto IICSV (@ICCSV_oficial) August 5, 2019

Amateur videos of what appears to be the explosion are showing up on Twitter and spreading quickly for good reason — the fireball and preceding shock wave are truly incredible.

One video captured a particularly jaw-dropping image as an explosion erupted. The force of the blast was so strong that a literal shock wave temporarily domed the budding mushroom cloud.

That video appears to have been taken inside the evacuation zone, judging by the differential between when the explosion is seen and when it is heard.

Этот ролик сняли дети — девочки из местной баскетбольной команды, которые приехали на сборы под Ачинск. pic.twitter.com/qoKfEzcuFh — 10 апреля (@buch1004) August 5, 2019

Разлет осколков от взрывающихся снарядов в Ачинске достигает 15 км – источник pic.twitter.com/fnLx9owWfL — 10 апреля (@buch1004) August 5, 2019

Очевидцы сняли взрывы в военной части в поселке Каменка Красноярского края pic.twitter.com/pKZnMjHdVX — 10 апреля (@buch1004) August 5, 2019

As of publication four people have been reported injured.

Note: This is an early report on a story with little English language coverage. Tweets and videos embedded are believed to be of the event, though 100% confirmation is not possible at this time. This story is subject to revision.

