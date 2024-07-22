Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia tore into Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle during Monday’s House Oversight Committee hearing about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

As shown in a video posted to X, Greene asked about reports that gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks flew a drone over the venue where Trump was shot.

“To my knowledge, he did not fly the drone over the entire area,” Cheatle replied, leading Greene to ask if he flew a drone over any part of the venue.

“I would have to go back and check the timeline of when that took place, and when the …”

“Why didn’t you bring the timeline with you today to answer our questions?” Greene interjected.

“I don’t have all of the answers on the timeline based on the criminal investigation,” Cheatle replied.

🔥 WOW! COMPLETE FLAMETHROWER 🔥 MTG TORCHES disgraced US Secret Service Director Cheatle after forcing her to answer point-blank: “Was there a stand-down order, Ms. Cheatle?

Was there a conspiracy to kill President Trump?!” Her response says it all. Listen to the room GASP: pic.twitter.com/vcpmZXBnFV — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 22, 2024

“Were you not prepared today to answer our questions?” Greene shot back.

“I came prepared to answer the questions based on the information and wanted to be able to provide …” Cheatle said.

“Do you have a timeline that you — Do you have a timeline, at all, from any of the day?” Greene asked.

“I have a, um, timeline, that does not have specifics,” Cheatle said.

“That is shocking,” Greene said as spectators in the hearing room gasped.

“That is absolutely unacceptable. That means you’re a failure at your job,” Greene said.

Later in the hearing, Greene asked, “Was there a stand-down order, Ms. Cheatle? Was there a conspiracy to kill President Trump?”

“Absolutely not,” Cheatle replied.

Earlier, Greene vented her frustration with Cheatle’s answers.

“I don’t believe you and neither do the people watching in this hearing. You’re not doing well, as Mr. Moskowitz informed you,” Greene said.

“You’ve been sitting here for three hours, and I’ll have you know the entire country is demanding you resign and demanding that you be fired if you do not resign,” Greene said. “Things are not going well for you. You need to answer the question.”

Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz of Florida likened Cheatle’s responses to a hearing with college presidents over anti-Semitism on college campuses that led to the resignations of two of three presidents involved, according to Politico.

“That’s how this is going for you. This is where this is headed,” he said.

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland later said, he “didn’t see any daylight between the members of the two parties today at the hearing, in terms of our bafflement and outrage,” according to The New York Times.

Raskin and Committee chair Rep. James Comer of Kentucky were among the 15 members of the committee who want Cheatle to quit or be fired

