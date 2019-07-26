SECTIONS
Breaking: Supreme Court Okays Proceeding With Border Wall, Delivers Huge Victory to Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a function during the D-Day 75 Commemorations on June 05, 2019, in Portsmouth, England.Jeff J Mitchell / Getty ImagesU.S. President Donald Trump attends a function during the D-Day 75 Commemorations on June 05, 2019, in Portsmouth, England. (Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images)

By Josh Manning
Published July 26, 2019 at 4:13pm
Late Friday afternoon the Supreme Court of the United States ruled in favor of the Trump administration, staying two rulings by an Oakland-based federal judge that stopped Trump’s attempt to use military construction funds to help build a border wall, according to Politico.

The SCOTUS ruling clears the way for Trump to use some $2.5 billion in military construction funds to construct portions of the border wall in Arizona, California and New Mexico.

The decision was along partisan lines, with each Republican-appointed justice voting in favor of the administration and each Democrat-appointed justice voting against, save Justice Breyer who was willing to let the contracting process proceed but not actual construction.

The lower courts framed Trump’s plan as an attempt to circumvent Congress’ control of the purse.

The administration, however, argued that expansion of the wall would help address the urgent issue of drug trafficking. The administration’s original plan was to shift that $2.5 billion in military funds to counter drug operations, which is provisionally allowed.

The president celebrated the decision on Twitter, noting that the ruling was a “Big WIN for Border Security and the Rule of Law.”

