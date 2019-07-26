Breaking: Supreme Court Okays Proceeding With Border Wall, Delivers Huge Victory to Trump

Late Friday afternoon the Supreme Court of the United States ruled in favor of the Trump administration, staying two rulings by an Oakland-based federal judge that stopped Trump’s attempt to use military construction funds to help build a border wall, according to Politico.

The SCOTUS ruling clears the way for Trump to use some $2.5 billion in military construction funds to construct portions of the border wall in Arizona, California and New Mexico.

The decision was along partisan lines, with each Republican-appointed justice voting in favor of the administration and each Democrat-appointed justice voting against, save Justice Breyer who was willing to let the contracting process proceed but not actual construction.

The lower courts framed Trump’s plan as an attempt to circumvent Congress’ control of the purse.

The administration, however, argued that expansion of the wall would help address the urgent issue of drug trafficking. The administration’s original plan was to shift that $2.5 billion in military funds to counter drug operations, which is provisionally allowed.

TRENDING: Surveillance Video Comes Out of Moment Democrat Lawmaker Says She Was Victim of Racism

Wow! Big VICTORY on the Wall. The United States Supreme Court overturns lower court injunction, allows Southern Border Wall to proceed. Big WIN for Border Security and the Rule of Law! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2019

The president celebrated the decision on Twitter, noting that the ruling was a “Big WIN for Border Security and the Rule of Law.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.