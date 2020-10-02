Breaking: Trump Being Taken to Walter Reed Military Hospital

Multiple sources confirmed on Friday that President Donald Trump has been taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center following his diagnosis of COVID-19.

Trump tested positive for the disease on Thursday only hours after the White House announced that senior aide Hope Hicks had come down with the virus after traveling with the president for several days.

Via pool report, Trump is going to Walter Reed. Two sources familiar with the plan say he’s expected to undergo tests. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 2, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House: Trump to travel to military hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis, remain for ‘few days’ on advice of doctors. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) October 2, 2020

What you need to know

President Trump announced on Twitter earlier on Friday that both he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Multiple staffers have also tested positive for the virus, including Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien and one of the president’s personal valets.

Vice President Mike Pence and the Second Lady have tested negative for COVID-19.

What we need to find out

Although White House physician Sean P. Conley announced that Trump would continue to exercise the duties of his office, it remains unclear if Trump’s visit to Walter Reed Hospital changes that in any way.

It is still unclear how many total members of Trump’s White House have contracted the disease.

The severity of his symptoms at this point also remains unclear.

At 74 years of age, President Donald Trump is at a much higher risk of serious complications from the coronavirus which has now killed upwards of 200,000 Americans.

Other members of the President’s White House team have been and continue to be tested on a daily basis.

