Breaking: Turning Point USA Announces Alternate Super Bowl Halftime Show

When halftime rolls around during the Super Bowl in February, it appears there will be an alternative to watching the show with the sound off.

“It’s true, Turning Point USA is thrilled to announce The All American Halftime Show. Performers and event details coming soon,” Turning Point USA wrote on X on Thursday.

The post said information would be posted at americanhalftimeshow.com.

As of Thursday afternoon, the only content on the site was a survey.

“What music genres would you like to see featured?” the question asked, giving the first choice as “Anything in English.” Other choices included Americana, Classic Rock, Country, Hip Hop, Pop, and Worship.

Last month, the NFL announced that rapper Bad Bunny (real name: Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio) would perform at the Super Bowl. That came after he previously said he would not make a U.S. stop on his world tour for fear his fans might get caught in ICE raids.

Some have said his selection was a mistake.

“I don’t know one of Bad Bunny’s songs, but if Bad Bunny don’t like the United States, keep his a** where he’s at. Don’t come over here and sing,” former NFL great Eric Dickerson said in a recent interview, according to WFAA. “I’m not surprised the NFL would do something like this.”

Dickerson said if Bad Bunny “don’t like the U.S., don’t come here and perform. I heard of some stuff he said about the United States. … I’m from the U.S. I love my country.”

“I don’t know who he is. I don’t know why they’re doing it — it’s, like, crazy,” President Donald Trump said Monday night, according to The New York Times. “They blame it on some promoter they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

“This guy does not seem like a unifying entertainer, and a lot of folks don’t even know who he is,” Trump said, according to the New York Post.

Corey Lewandowski, an adviser to Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, said shortly after the announcement that Bad Bunny would perform at the Super Bowl that agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement would be at the game.

Noem made a similar comment when she appeared on Benny Johnson’s show, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“I have the responsibility for making sure everybody who goes to the Super Bowl has the opportunity to enjoy it and to leave, and that’s what America’s about,” she said. “So yeah, we’ll be all over that place. We’re going to enforce the law.”

As for Bad Bunny’s selection, she said, “I think people should not be coming to the Super Bowl unless they’re law-abiding Americans who love this country.”

Johnson asked Noem is she had a message to the NFL concerning the performer’s selection.

“Well, they suck, and we’ll win, and God will bless us, and we’ll stand and be proud of ourselves at the end of the day, and they won’t be able to sleep at night because they don’t know what they believe. And they’re so weak, we’ll fix it,” she said.

