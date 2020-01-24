Brewery Features Shelter Dogs on Cans To Help Find Them Their Forever Homes

Lots of people enjoy getting drinks with friends, and lots of people have furry friends they like to take out and about. Many breweries, bars and restaurants have realized this and it has spurred the creation of many dog-friendly patios.

One of the breweries with an affinity for canines is Motorworks Brewing in Bradenton, Florida, which has a monthly “Yappy Hour” where they invite patrons of all shapes and sizes to come hang out, get something to eat or drink and support a good cause.

“We are huge animal lovers here,” Barry Elwonger, director of sales and marketing, told WFLA. “Huge dog people. We have this massive 14,000 square foot beer garden, it’s the largest beer garden in the state. And it’s always dog-friendly out in the beer garden, we love to share this.”

During their Yappy Hour, the brewery often teams up with a local rescue or shelter to help bring awareness to their cause and hopefully get more homeless pets into loving homes.

Recently, they’ve found a unique way to promote adoptable pups that has impressed many people. Teaming up with Shelter Manatee, they formed a plan.

TRENDING: Angry Father Confronts Stunned Elizabeth Warren over Student Loan Plan - 'Am I Going To Get My Money Back?'

“And we were all three of us talking and just kind of said ‘Hey how can we raise awareness and the most funds for the shelter that’s trying to build their new space,'” Elwonger said.

So, they decided to put the pups where they couldn’t be missed: Smack-dab in the middle of the cans for one of their new lagers.

“Special Adoptable Dog Beer Release Benefit at this Sunday’s Yappy Hour 1-4PM!” the brewery shared on Facebook earlier this month. “Partnering with this month’s cause, Shelter Manatee, we are excited to release an exclusive ADOPTABLE DOG Cruiser Kölsch 4-PACK.”

“Proceeds go to Shelter Manatee to help build the new shelter for our less fortunate four-legged friends. The dogs featured on the can will be on-site ready for adoption alongside several more puppers-in-need plus raffles, silent auctions, drink specials, food trucks & local vendors.”

Would you adopt an animal you saw on a beer can? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“We are totally excited about the overwhelming support we’re getting for these Adoptable Dog Cruiser Kölsch 4-Packs!” the brewery posted on Wednesday.

The cans feature a cute photo of the adoptable pup, along with its name, impound number and a short blurb. After the initial launch, two of the four featured dogs have been adopted — but there are plenty more waiting for their close-ups.

“There’s hundreds more dogs that are looking for homes,” Elwonger told WTVT. “We wanted to showcase that the shelter has some really lovable dogs and, you know, go and check it out and look into a rescue.”

RELATED: 'World's Worst Cat' Up for Adoption: 'We Thought She Was Sick, Turns Out She's Just a Jerk'

The shelter was heartened by the positive reception as well, and expressed their appreciation on their own Facebook page.

“OK folks this is amazing how a simple idea has spread,” the shelter posted on Thursday. “Thank you all for the continued support locally and through out the country. Thank you Motorworks Brewing and Manatee County Animal Services for partnering with us on this.”

“We also want to be sure to give credit to Fargo Brewing Company and 4 Luv of Dog Rescue who originally came up with the concept.”

As this idea spreads, don’t be surprised if your local dog-friendly spots start doing something similar. It’s a great way to highlight dogs that might otherwise be overlooked — and who knows, maybe the adoptees will become regulars at their local joint.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.