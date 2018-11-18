SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Broward County Has To Halt Recounts After Counting the Wrong Ballots

Brenda Snipes, Broward County Supervisor of ElectionsJoe Skipper / Getty ImagesBrenda Snipes, Broward County Supervisor of Elections, listens during a Canvassing Board meeting in Lauderhill, Florida. (Joe Skipper / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
at 7:58am
Print

Saturday was not a good day for Broward County officials who now occupy the national political limelight as they struggle to come up with an accurate total of votes cast in the Nov. 6 elections.

Two days after a machine recount was submitted too late for the state deadline, a manual recount hit a major snag Saturday when officials realized that volunteers counting the ballots were counting the wrong ones, according to Fox News.

Another snag emerged later in the day when embattled Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes announced 2,040 ballots were either lost or misplaced, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

The first ballot glitch stalled the process but appears not to have tainted it, officials said.

“It appears there may have been some ballots from yesterday mixed in with the ones for today,” Broward Canvassing Board Judge Deborah Carpenter-Toye said.

TRENDING: Mark Levin Rips Kellyanne’s ‘Moron’ Husband for Anti-Trump Group

Broward County Canvassing Board Attorney Rene Harrod said envelopes from the Senate race that were mixed in with those from the commissioner of agriculture contest were identified in time so that they were not counted twice.

The missing ballot issue was unresolved as of Saturday night. It was uncovered when candidates realized that as the manual recount was progressing. their vote totals were declining across the board.

Has Florida become a joke with its election bungling?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“The ballots are in this building,” Snipes said.

“There would be nowhere else for them to be,” she added. “The ballots are in the building. The ballots are in the building.”

That was not good enough for some.

“Dr. Snipes, with all due respect to you and your office, the ballots being in the building doesn’t get them counted,” said Larry Davis, the lawyer for Democratic ag commission candidate Nikki Fried.

“I’m not blaming anyone,” Snipes said. “But many of our team members were not as well trained as some others.”

RELATED: Republicans Send Massive Team to Florida as Second Recount Begins

The county’s three-person Canvassing Board was unsure of its direction.

“We are concerned with the ramifications of failing to complete this task,” said Broward County Judge Betsy Benson, a member of the board. “But we don’t want to disenfranchise 714,859 voters at the expense of 2,000 voters.”

Republican lawyer Joseph Goldstein warned against double-counting votes as the county scrambled toward a deadline of noon Sunday, the Miami Herald reported.

“We certainly want all valid ballots to be counted, but we don’t want valid votes to be counted twice,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams addresses supporters at an election watch partyJessica McGowan / Getty Images

Abrams Refuses To Concede, May Invoke Never-Before-Used Law

The Western Journal

President Donald Trump smiles Thursday as he meets with Marines while visiting Marine Barracks in Washington.Andrew Harrer / Pool / Getty Images)

Trump Announces Major EPA Shakeup

Steven Beyer

A volcanic crater at Campi Flegrei in Italy.Peter Schwarz / Shutterstock

Dangerous Supervolcano Appears To Be Gearing Up for Eruption

Will Racke

Pedro Pardo / AFP / Getty Images

Tijuana Mayor Blasts ‘Horde’ of Caravan Migrants, Demands Immediate Action

Rachel del Guidice

Fudge PelosiAlex Wong / Getty Images

Here’s What You Need To Know About Pelosi’s Potential Dem Challenger for Speaker’s Gavel

The Western Journal

Former FBI Director James Comey, left, and former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch in March 2016.Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

GOP Looks To Make One Final Push in House: Completely Dismantle Comey, Lynch

Chris Agee

Minnesota Democrat Ilhan OmarErem Yucel / Getty Images

Muslim Congresswoman-Elect Reverses Platform After Election, Supports Anti-Israel Agenda

Randy DeSoto

Florida governor and Republican senatorial candidate Rick Scott addresses the crowd as he attends a Get out the Vote Rally at AmeriKooler on Nov. 5, 2018, in Hialeah, Florida.Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Republican Rick Scott Gains Votes in Florida Recount, Calls on Democrat Nelson To Concede

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.