Bruce Springsteen's Manager Defends Ticket Cost Amid Uproar: 'Fair Price'

 By David Zimmermann  July 29, 2022 at 1:47pm
After concert tickets went on sale for Bruce Springsteen’s 2023 tour last week, the musician’s manager responded to fan uproar over the record-high ticket prices.

“In pricing tickets for this tour, we looked carefully at what our peers have been doing. We chose prices that are lower than some and on par with others,” Jon Landau told The New York Times in an article published Tuesday.

Some of the said ticket prices cost between $1,000 and $4,000, while the rest ranged below $1,000.

“Regardless of the commentary about a modest number of tickets costing $1,000 or more, our true average ticket price has been in the mid-$200 range. I believe that in today’s environment, that is a fair price to see someone universally regarded as among the very greatest artists of his generation,” Landau said.

The manager’s comments came after fans complained on social media about Springsteen’s tour prices on Ticketmaster, the ticket sales company responsible for the high costs, Fox News reported.

Ticketmaster’s business model, called the “dynamic pricing program,” raises prices based on demand as opposed to setting a fixed price for all customers. Ticket costs vary depending on the area and venue.

Springsteen’s April 2023 concert for Newark, New Jersey, cost almost $4,500 for one ticket.

Would you buy Springsteen's overpriced tickets?

Others sat around the $2,000 mark.

Landau’s statement, however, did not quell criticism.

Ticketmaster addressed the pricing issue in a statement to Fox News.

“Promoters and artist representatives set pricing strategy and price range parameters on all tickets, including dynamic and fixed price points. Ticketmaster has created analytical tools that use historical and real-time data to help quantify supply and demand to determine prices,” a Ticketmaster spokesperson said.

The spokesperson then explained that 18 percent of Springsteen’s tickets were sold for under $100 and 1 percent were priced over $1,000, according to Variety.

Springsteen has remained silent over the controversy. His Twitter only features promotional material for the tour he is doing with the E Street Band.

Tickets went on sale July 20.

Springsteen and the E Street Band are set to go on the U.S. tour starting in February and ending in April next year before performing internationally.

