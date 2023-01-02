Parler Share
Commentary
Mexican soldiers stand guard outside a state prison in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, after violence broke out early Sunday.
Commentary
Mexican soldiers stand guard outside a state prison in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, after violence broke out early Sunday.(Christian Chavez / AP)

Brutal Attack Just 10 Miles from US Border Kills 14 and Frees Dozens of Prisoners

 By Samantha Chang  January 2, 2023 at 11:51am
Parler Share

As if we need another reminder that an unsecured border endangers public safety, dozens of prisoners escaped from a jail in Mexico that’s just minutes from Texas.

Ten security guards and four prisoners were killed Sunday during a brazen jail attack in the deadly Mexican border city of Juarez, an epicenter of drug cartel violence, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported.

Amid the chaos that ensued, 27 prisoners escaped. None of the 27 escapees has been located, El Paso Matters reported Monday.

The prison is located about 10 miles from the U.S. border city of El Paso.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. local time when a group of gun-toting men rolled up at the prison in armored vehicles and started shooting security guards.

Trending:
Founding Drummer of Rock Band Dead at 45: 'He Laid Down to Rest and Simply Faded Out'

“At least 25 armed men arrived at the penitentiary at 7 am and launched a military-style attack, instantly killing two [guards] at the entrance, where visitors were waiting to enter,” the Daily Mail reported.

The escaped inmates already have committed several carjackings and stole vehicles that they used in their escape, according to Border Report.

“Juarez police also reported that several shootings took place around Juarez at the same time as the riot and escape from the prison,” the outlet reported. “Police say those incidents served as distractions.”

Juarez is one of Mexico’s deadliest cities because of the brutal drug cartels that rule the streets.

Does the Biden administration need to take border security more seriously?

“The rival Juarez and Sinaloa cartels have been fighting a bloody turf war in the region over lucrative smuggling routes and for drug-dealing territory in the city,” CNN reported.

This is not the first time that violence has erupted at the prison.

In August, hundreds of Mexican soldiers were deployed after a bloody clash between two rival drug gangs — Los Mexicles and Sinaloa’s Los Chapos — ended in a prison riot and shootouts that killed 11 people, most of them civilians, Reuters reported.

Following the riot, members of Los Mexicles rampaged the city, setting fire to stores and shooting random people on the streets.

Given how close Juarez is to El Paso, it’s reasonable to assume that some of the escaped inmates will make their way to Texas, which is already under siege by unvetted armies of illegal aliens.

Related:
Days After Abbott Invokes 'Invasion Clause,' Armor Will Soon Be Rumbling at the Border: Report

Many of these illegal migrants are dangerous and have lengthy criminal records.

Some — such as the illegal alien who killed California resident Kate Steinle — have been deported numerous times, only to sneak back into the United States again, thanks to our lax border security.

As a reminder, Steinle’s murderer, Jose Inez Garcia Zarate, was a seven-time convicted felon who had been deported five times before he killed the 32-year-old woman.

For a short while, Steinle’s murder became a flashpoint spotlighting America’s broken immigration system, which many feel protects illegal aliens more than U.S. citizens.

In October 2017, Democrats responded by fast-tracking a bill that made California a “sanctuary state” for illegal aliens.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Brutal Attack Just 10 Miles from US Border Kills 14 and Frees Dozens of Prisoners
Can You Pin Down This Eye-Catching Optical Illusion? It May Leave Your Head Spinning
Disney Issues Rare Warning, Tells Parkgoers Exactly What It Expects from Them
Watch: Viral Video Exposes Exactly How the McRib Is Made, And It's Grossing Some People Out
Health Official Pushes Depraved 'Call' With Mrs. Claus Comparing Unvaccinated Kids to Christmas Trees
See more...

Conversation