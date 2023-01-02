Brutal Attack Just 10 Miles from US Border Kills 14 and Frees Dozens of Prisoners

As if we need another reminder that an unsecured border endangers public safety, dozens of prisoners escaped from a jail in Mexico that’s just minutes from Texas.

Ten security guards and four prisoners were killed Sunday during a brazen jail attack in the deadly Mexican border city of Juarez, an epicenter of drug cartel violence, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported.

Amid the chaos that ensued, 27 prisoners escaped. None of the 27 escapees has been located, El Paso Matters reported Monday.

The prison is located about 10 miles from the U.S. border city of El Paso.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. local time when a group of gun-toting men rolled up at the prison in armored vehicles and started shooting security guards.

“At least 25 armed men arrived at the penitentiary at 7 am and launched a military-style attack, instantly killing two [guards] at the entrance, where visitors were waiting to enter,” the Daily Mail reported.

The escaped inmates already have committed several carjackings and stole vehicles that they used in their escape, according to Border Report.

“Juarez police also reported that several shootings took place around Juarez at the same time as the riot and escape from the prison,” the outlet reported. “Police say those incidents served as distractions.”

Juarez is one of Mexico’s deadliest cities because of the brutal drug cartels that rule the streets.

“The rival Juarez and Sinaloa cartels have been fighting a bloody turf war in the region over lucrative smuggling routes and for drug-dealing territory in the city,” CNN reported.

This is not the first time that violence has erupted at the prison.

In August, hundreds of Mexican soldiers were deployed after a bloody clash between two rival drug gangs — Los Mexicles and Sinaloa’s Los Chapos — ended in a prison riot and shootouts that killed 11 people, most of them civilians, Reuters reported.

Following the riot, members of Los Mexicles rampaged the city, setting fire to stores and shooting random people on the streets.

Given how close Juarez is to El Paso, it’s reasonable to assume that some of the escaped inmates will make their way to Texas, which is already under siege by unvetted armies of illegal aliens.

BREAKING: A huge migrant caravan of over 1,000 people crossed illegally into El Paso, TX last night, making it the largest single group we have ever seen. The city of El Paso reports Border Patrol now has over 5,000 in custody & has released hundreds to city streets. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/ewUQX757Lt — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 12, 2022

Many of these illegal migrants are dangerous and have lengthy criminal records.

Yuma Sector agents arrested a child rapist that illegally entered the U.S. on Monday. The migrant, Edgard Antonio Gutierrez-Martinez, has felony convictions for first degree child rape and incest. Agents turned over the migrant to US Marshals this morning to face prosecution. pic.twitter.com/YXPs3LGMQG — Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem (@USBPChiefYUM) October 6, 2021

This illegal alien who had 2 prior DUIs and a assault arrest who has now been charged with killing 3 former cops and injuring 9 others in a DUI? https://t.co/WVQRhXT5wY ICE tells me he had DACA!!!! — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) July 22, 2020

Some — such as the illegal alien who killed California resident Kate Steinle — have been deported numerous times, only to sneak back into the United States again, thanks to our lax border security.

As a reminder, Steinle’s murderer, Jose Inez Garcia Zarate, was a seven-time convicted felon who had been deported five times before he killed the 32-year-old woman.

For a short while, Steinle’s murder became a flashpoint spotlighting America’s broken immigration system, which many feel protects illegal aliens more than U.S. citizens.

In October 2017, Democrats responded by fast-tracking a bill that made California a “sanctuary state” for illegal aliens.

