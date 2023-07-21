Brutal FBI Source Doc Just Released, Says Dog Is Smarter Than Hunter Biden

President Joe Biden once called his son Hunter the “smartest guy I know.” Burisma founder and CEO Mykola Zlochevsky thinks, um, differently on the matter, according to an FBI document released Thursday.

In the FD-1023 document detailing an unverified conversation with an informant, the informant told FBI investigators that although Zlochevsky believed his dog “was smarter” than Hunter Biden, the son of the current U.S. president should be retained on the Ukrainian energy giant’s board of directors because he could influence matters in the United States.

The document, which details the 2020 conversation between FBI officials and the informant, was made public by Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley and other Republicans on the Senate Oversight Committee. (Subscribe to The Western Journal to read our full breakdown of the document in its entirety– including allegations of $10 million in bribes to the president and his son.)

“For the better part of a year, I’ve been pushing the Justice Department and FBI to provide details on its handling of very significant allegations from a trusted FBI informant implicating then-Vice President Biden in a criminal bribery scheme,” Grassley said in a statement.

” While the FBI sought to obfuscate and redact, the American people can now read this document for themselves, without the filter of politicians or bureaucrats, thanks to brave and heroic whistleblowers,” he said.

“What did the Justice Department and FBI do with the detailed information in the document? And why have they tried to conceal it from Congress and the American people for so long? The Justice Department and FBI have failed to come clean, but Chairman [James] Comer and I intend to find out,” Grassley said.

There was plenty in the document to digest, but one key takeaway was this: Zlochevsky didn’t think much of Hunter Biden except that it was necessary to have Hunter on board.

The informant — described in the document as “CHS,” or confidential human source in FBI lingo — said he had met with Burisma officials in Kyiv back in 2015 or 2016 to advise them on purchasing an American-based energy business for $20 million or $30 million to enter the U.S. market and issue an IPO there.

The informant “asked why they (Burisma) needed to get CHS’s assistance regarding the purchase/merger of a US-based company when Biden was on their board. [Burisma CFO Vadim] Pojarskii replied that Hunter Biden was not smart, and they wanted to get additional counsel.”

The informant alleged he later met with Zlochevsky in Vienna to discuss the business roughly two months later, in 2016.

During that meeting, the document says, “CHS asked Zlochevsky why Burisma would pay $20-30 million to buy a US company for IPO purposes when it would be cheaper to just form a new US-entity, or purchase a corporate shell that was already listed on an exchange. Zlochevsky responded that Hunter Biden advised Burisma it could raise much more capital if Burisma purchased a larger US-based business that already had a history in the US oil and gas sector.”

Zlochevsky then reportedly said “it cost 5 (million) to pay one Biden, and 5 (million) to another Biden.)” The informant said this would “complicate matters,” the document states, and quotes him as saying they should hire “some normal US oil and gas advisors” because it wasn’t the Bidens’ area of expertise.

“Zlochevsky made some comment that although Hunter Biden ‘was stupid, and his (Zlochevsky’s) dog was smarter,’ Zlochevsky needed to keep hunter Biden (on the board) ‘so everything will be okay,'” the document stated.

“CHS inquired whether Hunter Biden or Joe Biden told Zlochevsky he should retain Hunter Biden; Zlochevsky replied, ‘They both did.'”

🚨BREAKING🚨 The FD-1023 form alleging then-Vice President JOE BIDEN was involved in a $5,000,000 bribery scheme with a Burisma executive has been released by @ChuckGrassley. Read 👇 pic.twitter.com/Mc6dVIwdsG — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) July 20, 2023

The release of the document comes after Hunter Biden’s slap-on-the-wrist plea deal on tax-and-gun-related offenses, including some that dealt with not reporting his income from his work in Ukraine.

I only mention that because, after the news broke that the IRS was investigating Hunter Biden on those tax charges in December 2020, then-President-elect Joe Biden went on Stephen Colbert’s late-night show to talk about his son’s adamantine intellect.

“I’m not concerned about any accusations made against him,” Biden père said about Biden fils. “It’s used to get to me. I think it’s kind of foul play, but look, it is what it is, and he’s a grown man. He is the smartest man I know, I mean, from a pure intellectual capacity. And as long as he’s good, we’re good.”

This mirrored a similar comment made in October 2020, in which he called Hunter the “smartest guy I know” in a Zoom event with Oprah Winfrey, according to the New York Post.

Today, Joe Biden said “my son Hunter is the smartest guy I know.” pic.twitter.com/DLOFFrFVFu — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 29, 2020

The smartest guy our president apparently knows would go on to write in his memoir, “Beautiful Things,” that he didn’t remember the sexual relationship that led to the birth of his illegitimate daughter and “spent more time on my hands and knees picking through rugs, smoking anything that even remotely resembled crack cocaine” during that period, so much so that he had “probably smoked more parmesan cheese than anyone, anyone that you know.”

Now, it’s unclear whether the FBI informant’s description of events is entirely accurate.

Assume that it is, though.

Which description of Hunter Biden do you think fits best: the smartest guy the president thinks he knows, or dumber than a corrupt Ukrainian CEO’s dog?

The scariest thought is that, given what we know about all parties involved, those might not even be mutually exclusive options.

