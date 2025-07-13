56A former college athlete with millions of followers couldn’t buy her way into a piece of baseball history — even with cash in hand.

Olivia “Livvy” Dunne, the LSU gymnastics star-turned-social media influencer, said this week she was denied a chance to purchase Babe Ruth’s former apartment in New York City.

In a TikTok video posted Tuesday, Dunne told her followers, “Guys, I’m so upset.”

She explained that she had been in the final stages of closing on the property.

“I decided I was going to make my first real estate purchase, which is so exciting,” Dunne said. “And I was going to get an apartment in New York City. But the gag was, it was Babe Ruth’s apartment.”

Dunne added, “I was gonna buy it. And I was gonna pay with cash.”

She told her 8 million TikTok followers that her realtor was confident the deal would go through.

Have you heard of Livvy Dunne before? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Paul and I went. I got an interior designer because I didn’t want to bring my college furniture to Babe Ruth’s apartment,” Dunne joked. “That would be, like, criminal.”

(Dunne is dating Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes.)

But the purchase was blocked just as she was about to receive the keys.

“The co-op board denied me,” she said. “So, pretty much the people in the building voted to not have me live there, which is fine.”

Dunne speculated on the reason for the rejection.

She joked that the rivalry between the University of Alabama Crimson Tide and her LSU Tigers could have been the reason she was unable to buy the historic apartment.

“It wasn’t financial. It could have been, for all I know, they could have been Alabama fans and I went to LSU,” she said.

She also, perhaps more accurately, opined: “Maybe they didn’t want a public figure living there.”

NBC News confirmed the rejection and spoke to real estate agent Miryam Tesfaegzi, who represents the seller.

“When a co-op does a rejection, they don’t have to share any information with us,” Tesfaegzi said. “We never know why a co-op would reject any buyer.”

Dunne called Ruth’s old place“iconic” and said the apartment’s connection to him made the thought of living there “so cool.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.